Public money pays for county memberships in the Sonoma County Alliance, records show

At least nine top Sonoma County government officials, including the elected sheriff and district attorney, have relied on public funds to pay for their membership in a politically influential business group under fire for what critics say is a history of problems with diversity and inclusion, newly obtained county records show.

The membership dues for the Sonoma County Alliance start at $250 and rise to nearly $1,500 for “sustaining” members, and have been covered for the group of government officials by taxpayer or ratepayer funds since at least 2014, records indicate.

The payments for individual memberships show up as reimbursements to those county officials. They came to light following a public records request by The Press Democrat after the Sonoma County Alliance became a flashpoint last month over its makeup and message following inflammatory written comments by its then-president Doug Hilberman.

Hilberman resigned in the ensuing outcry, and key members of the Alliance, including health care giants Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health, have pulled out of the group, saying its values did not match theirs.

The public spending on county memberships for the private business group caught some officials by surprise this week, while critics said it raised questions about potential conflicts and undercut the county’s own initiatives to support diversity and inclusion in civic life.

“I think it’s totally inappropriate that ratepayer or taxpayer funds are being used to subsidize membership,” said Susan Gorin, chair of the Board of Supervisors.

Gorin and several of her board colleagues said they were unaware of the county’s policy for reimbursement of dues to the Sonoma County Alliance, which has an influential political action committee that endorses in local elections and funnels money to candidates and ballot measure contests. It has tended to favor more centrist and conservative candidates and political causes.

Herman G. Hernandez, a rising leader in the Latino community and member of the county Board of Education, was surprised to hear of the extent of the county’s involvement with the organization. He said the revelations made sense for those like him who have sought to highlight the longstanding power structure in the area.

“It’s kind of the good old boys’ way of running government and business,” said Hernandez. “This is one of the things that makes the Sonoma County Alliance so powerful — its big membership base.”

The Alliance had 355 members last year, including a long list of government executives and business leaders.

Until recently, at least 15 county officials, including two county supervisors, Shirlee Zane and James Gore, have been paying members of the group, according to records provided by the county.

Zane and Gore have paid for their own memberships out of campaign funds, an allowed practice.

At least nine of the 15 county officials have regularly had their membership dues covered by public funds, county records show and new reporting uncovered.

In addition to Sheriff Mark Essick and District Attorney Jill Ravitch, the group of beneficiaries includes: Erick Roeser, the county’s elected auditor-controller-treasurer-tax collector; Tennis Wick, the director of Permit Sonoma, the county’s planning and building department; Karlene Navarro, director of the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach; Jon Stout, the Sonoma County Airport manager; Becky Bartling, CEO of the Sonoma County Fairgrounds; Kate Kelly, spokeswoman and marketing director for Sonoma Clean Power, the public electricity supplier; and Misti Wood, the Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

Two county agencies, Sonoma Water and the Economic Development Board, also are members of the alliance under dues paid for by public funds, records show. Until its recent pullout, Sonoma Clean Power, the county chartered public utility supplier, was also a member, and its annual dues were covered by agency funds, according to Kelly, the spokeswoman.

Some members’ names and affiliated departments surfaced in a roster provided by the county of department heads who had professional affiliations or memberships paid for by public funds. Separately, The Press Democrat reached out to other county employees not named in records but listed as members in a 2019 Sonoma County Alliance publication.

The documents provided by the county do not show how much money was spent, or for how long the affiliated employees have had their memberships reimbursed.

Gorin said she has already instructed County Administrator Sheryl Bratton to provide an accounting of the public costs for Alliance memberships, and she said the county should stop those payments immediately.