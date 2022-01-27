Q&A: Butcher Crown Roadhouse owner Pete Schnell dishes on weathering pandemic

During a recent trip to Butcher Crown Roadhouse, we had a short visit with owner Pete Schnell, going beyond the barbecue to glean information about what it’s like behind the scenes for a local restaurateur during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a quick Q&A with Schnell, edited lightly for style, clarity and length.

Question: What has been the toughest thing about COVID-19?

Answer: Boy, where to begin? The biggest thing has been not knowing what is coming next. Restaurants like to plan, but during the pandemic, we have no playbook to go by. We’re all having to fly by the seat of our pants, but that’s how I’ve flown most of my life, so I’ve been able to pivot well, but I feel for my fellow restauranteurs.

Q: What positive things have you seen come out of this?

A: So far, the two big ones have been outdoor dining and delivery. Our outdoor patio was the first thing that attracted me to this location, so it is great seeing all the other restaurants in town expanding their outdoor dining. And as far as delivery goes, Nick and Kiki over at Petaluma Food Taxi have been a game changer, and honestly, have helped keep a lot of restaurants in business through the pandemic. They helped me out in the shop once when I was shorthanded. I can’t imagine life without them.

Q: You get a lot of props on social media for your food. How does your customer support play into all this?

A: This actually gets me a little choked up because the one thing that has made all this worth it has been the support the community has shown us. Our great customers and neighbors have blown me away since day one, but have really meant the world to me during the pandemic. We don’t have a huge following – yet. But we have an amazing base of passionate locals who are constantly rooting us on. I would have given up already if it was not for their tremendous feedback and support. After a hard day’s work, one of my favorite ways to unwind is to scroll through the Petaluma Foodies page seeing what people are eating and enjoying, only to come across someone giving Butcher Crown high praise.

Q: We diners don’t know what happens behind the scenes. What can people do to help restaurants moving forward through the pandemic?

A: I was just talking with my 7-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, about this. We are living in the golden era of food. Chefs are the new rock stars, with their own media outlets and huge followings. We can get any cuisine we want with just one phone call. And it is done well. Grocery stores are now full of exotic ingredients and you can look up any recipe you want and see videos on how to do it right. However, we are likely getting near the end of this era due to increasing costs – for labor, for rent and for everything it takes to put items on the menu. There will be a lot fewer brick and mortar restaurant in coming years and delivery from ghost kitchens will become more mainstream. It’s already happening. The plan is in motion across the globe. And really, it's a concept too good, inherently scalable, and well-funded on a corporate level not to work. So, I think that folks should just enjoy all of the top notch restaurants, and plethora of interesting choices while we still have them, and order ahead, if you can, because that really helps with the planning side of things. And have empathy that the labor force is just not there any longer. Enjoy the experiences, don't be in such a rush and try not to be too critical if things are not perfect. Restaurateurs and the crews are putting it 10 toes down and trying their very hardest to pull this off somehow, some way. Enjoy the company that you are with, savor the food and drink that is available, don't sweat the small stuff too much and create memories.