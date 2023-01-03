The city of Petaluma has a new communications program manager.

Jamieson Bunn comes to the role after working as a chief development and communications officer for the Committee on the Shelterless (COTS), the city’s largest homeless shelter. Her hiring was announced by the city on Dec. 15.

Bunn graduated from Brown University and has an MA in museum studies from New York University and an MFA in writing from the Vermont College of Fine Arts. She began her career at San Francisco Day School and the Urban School.

Question: Tell us about yourself. What do you want the Petaluma community to know most about you?

Answer: I'm a mom, first and foremost, and I love raising my family here in Petaluma. In the tiny slivers of time I have to do other things, I like to bake, quilt, read, write, do yoga, or at least I like to imagine doing these things again when my kids are older! There's so much about living in this city that makes me happy, but the best thing is getting to know my neighbors and immersing myself in this community.

Q: You recently came to the city of Petaluma from COTS. Which skills do you hope to bring to the city that you obtained from working at COTS and in previous experience?

A: At COTS, my role included both fundraising and communications. When I arrived at COTS, I found that we already had deeply committed donors, but that there was a lot of confusion around homelessness itself. People wanted to know why it still existed when the headlines were filled with news about new state funds intended to tackle homelessness. They wanted to understand why some of our clients seemed to choose living outside in encampments when shelter beds were available.

I found that we were able to better engage our current donors and bring in new ones if COTS could help fill that information gap. I'm hoping to bring that same skill set to the city and help demystify local government. I believe local government is the beating heart of democracy; it's where our actions and choices can have the most impact on our day-to-day lives. I want to share that with people and get them as excited about this process as I am.

Q: How are you liking your new position as communications manager so far?

A: I've been with the city for a month now, and I'm loving it. My coworkers are so smart and care so deeply about making Petaluma a livable place for everyone. I feel so lucky to be a part of that work.

Q: Describe a typical day as communications manager. What do your responsibilities look like? Are there any challenges? And what are some of the most rewarding aspects of the job?

A: My job is to oversee communications across the city, which is actually a relatively new role here in Petaluma. For example, on a typical day, I might approve the letters that are mailed to neighbors along McDowell Boulevard, letting them know about the construction work that's going to smooth the pavement and make the intersections safer for pedestrians. I might meet with colleagues in the Water division of Public Works to talk about how we want to keep people informed about drought conditions over the next six months, thinking about how we ask neighbors to conserve water now, during the rainy season, and through the summer. I might trade emails with my colleagues at the Police Department to make sure we're sharing the same information during an emergency. I'm also supported by a great team, so the work doesn't all fall on me.

One big project is to make Petaluma's major goals and priorities clearer. With so many initiatives going on at the city right now, there's always something that needs to be shared. But we also have clear directions from our City Council on the work that needs to move forward this year in order to make progress on the community's vision. My hope is to find ways to engage the community with our work and reach new, more diverse audiences in the process.

Q: How do you hope to shape the future of the Petaluma community?

A: Petaluma already has an engaged public. People come to our workshops, contribute ideas, write letters to the editor of the Argus-Courier when they think we've missed the boat or when they like what they see happening in the city. That's one of the things I love best about Petaluma. I just want to build on that so that people continue to have a say in how their community is run. I want my kids to grow up not just knowing the word "democracy," but knowing how to practice active citizenship so that democracy keeps pace with our changing world.

Q: What can people normally find you doing when you aren't at work? Any hobbies, etc.?

A: If I'm not at work, I'm usually with my family. The little ones are 5 and almost 2, so they keep us busy. We spend a lot of time walking around town, to playgrounds and from playgrounds and near playgrounds, stopping for snacks in between. This is one way I started learning about city operations in the first place, hauling my stroller over curbs, wanting to know why there aren't enough ADA ramps at our intersections. I was thrilled to learn that Petaluma is actively working on this, and started to learn more about how our city functions from there.

Q: How long have you lived in Petaluma and what is your favorite part about the town?

A: We've lived here for over four years now. Petaluma felt like home to me from our first visit. I grew up in a farm town in eastern (North Carolina) and have lived in mostly urban spaces as an adult. Petaluma felt like the perfect mix of city and country, a walkable downtown with great restaurants, but with plenty of green space, a strong agricultural heritage, and the friendliest community I've ever been a part of.

It's one reason I'm so excited about the reimagining of the Fairgrounds right now. Petaluma's lottery-selected panel is a real model for democracy in action, and the vision the panelists set forth is clear: to keep the annual fair and agricultural spaces while also finding new ways to bring the community into the property on a daily basis. I think it's going to be an incredible place for our community to share.

Q: Anything else people should know?

A: Yes. As we move towards more transparency at the city, anyone who has questions about what's going on around Petaluma can feel free to reach out to me and the communications team at comms@cityofpetaluma.org. If I don't have the answer to your question, I'll do my best to find it.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.