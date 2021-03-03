Q&A: Meet the diversity consultant guiding Petaluma’s race and policing initiative

As the city continues with its months-long initiative to address race relations and review policing in Petaluma, diversity consultant Tracey Webb has taken a leading role.

Her name may be familiar to the hundreds of residents that tuned in to watch the City Council’s Workshop to Discuss Community Race Relations and Policing Policies on Jan. 21, where she presented the results of a month-long survey of 855 residents’ views toward race and policing.

Webb, 59, is a Berkeley native and has run her own consulting business since 2004, working with companies, nonprofits and government entities to help them reach their strategic goals, including facilitating discussions about diversity, equity and inclusion.

She holds a bachelor of arts degree from Stanford University and an MBA from California State East Bay, and is a teaching fellow at NASDAQ Entrepreneurial Center in San Francisco.

Webb will lead the ad-hoc committee sessions expected to begin sometime this spring and last for at least six months.

The city recently expanded Webb’s initial $25,000 contract beginning last fall to include the facilitation of the citizen advisory committee, bringing the total agreement to $55,000.

Webb took some time out of a recent afternoon to chat about her professional background, how she became Petaluma’s diversity consultant and explain what her work will entail in the coming months.

Question: How did you first connect with the city of Petaluma?

Answer: “I had been on KTVU a couple of times talking about the racial animus that has been occurring. I was watching the playback of one of the interviews they did during the incident at Leghorns Park with the Black Lives Matter art. It just broke my heart to see these things happening in Petaluma. I have two dear friends that live over there, and I love coming up and hanging out. So after seeing this, I called Mayor (Teresa) Barrett and told her I would love to help, and she referred me to (City Manager) Peggy Flynn.”

Q: How did that call morph into this consultancy?

A: “What’s funny is that I knew Peggy from before. She was Assistant City Manager when (our firm) did a similar project with Novato. We worked with that city to help them bring back their multicultural commission. It’s similar to work we’ve done with other cities as well, like Richmond, where we led their city council in annual planning retreats two years in a row. So we’ve worked with cities before, as well as department heads, school boards, along with interventions around organizational development with executive teams at Fortune 100 companies.”

Q: How would you describe your role and expertise in helping Petaluma through its current process to create a more equitable city?

A: “People call me when there’s a problem. If I were to boil it down, I’d say that I help facilitate dialogue. One of the few things I think I’ve been lucky enough to be skilled at is getting out of the way and letting people talk to each other, and not at each other. There’s only a few things I’m really good at, and that’s one of them – along with being a great cook, and I can ride the heck out of a road bike!”

Q: Tell us about the presentation you gave at the Community Race Relations and Policing Policies Workshop Jan. 21. You conducted a community survey of 855 people, and interviewed several organizations and community leaders. What did you find?

A: “What stood out to me from the survey is the level of engagement. You don’t generally get that number, or that people spent a long time on the survey – an average of 10 minutes. I’ll say that there is a lot of feeling about this (racism and policing) in the city, and I think it’s an important issue. You have the extremes, that some people don’t think it’s a problem at all or that even talking about it creates problems. Then you have others whose lived experiences say, ’this is real.’ For me, I’m an African American woman. I’ve been profiled by police before. Not in Petaluma, but it’s happened, and I understand. But I invite everyone to read the entire report, which is public record.”

Q: What are the next steps we’ll see from you and the city’s process on this front moving forward? The City Council Feb. 22 established the ad-hoc citizen advisory committee, which has yet to be populated with members, but you are tapped to lead it.

A: “This should be a very diverse ad-hoc advisory committee that incorporates the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) community and the full diversity of the city to deal with what I call the “isms.” Racism, sexism, etc. I don’t think you can look at one without another. There is an intersection in all of this, that if one of us is harmed, the whole community is harmed. So my role is to facilitate conversation. I don’t have an agenda. I want people on this committee to feel heard, and for people to walk out of those meetings with clear direction. It’s not going to be just sitting around drinking tea and coffee. The public wants specific action, and that’s what I want to help with.”

Q: What do you think is most important for Petaluma residents to understand about this process?

A: “Patience. Change takes time. It’s not an instantaneous thing. When we are dealing with implicit and unconscious bias, there is resistance to change and strongly-held beliefs. I think the city is really taking a turn toward being anti-racist. My advice would be for people to take this with patience and grace, both with ourselves and with other people.”

(The conversation has been edited for clarity and brevity.)

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)