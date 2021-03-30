Q&A with Dave Alden, a Petaluma engineer-turned urban growth aficionado

It’s been almost a decade since Petaluma engineer Dave Alden launched his blog pushing for a more walkable city.

And that blog’s outgrowth, the part-forum, part-educational initiative, part-advocacy network called Petaluma Urban Chat, has become a first stop for developers seeking an audience for their projects.

With Petaluma commencing its first general plan update since 2012, Urban Chat, the brainchild of Barry Bussewitz, Dan Lyke and Alden has entered perhaps the most important phase of its life yet.

The organization plans more than 40 educational forums tied to the city’s General Plan update as part of a series the group launched last month. The General Plan is slated for adoption in late 2022.

Alden agreed to “chat” with the Argus-Courier about his background, the role of Petaluma Urban Chat and more in this Q&A, which has been lightly edited.

Question: Can you share a little bit about your background?

Answer: After graduating from Cal with two engineering degrees, I began a 40-plus-year career as a consulting engineer. My first decade was in small-scale hydroelectric. The remainder has been in more general civil engineering.

Unexpectedly, I found myself managing entitlements for a large residential/recreational/retail project in Oregon. Combined with my experience pursuing federal hydropower licenses, I realized that regulatory approvals were more interesting to me than engineering design. I sometimes wonder if I should have pursued my second Cal degree in public policy.

My entitlement work led me to appreciate the value of walkable urbanism. That appreciation led me to writing about urbanism, which led to Urban Chat and onward to today.

Meanwhile, I still consult on entitlements for projects which align with my beliefs.

Q: How would you explain Urban Chat to the uninitiated?

A: Petaluma Urban Chat is based on four goals or “pillars”: housing to meet community needs; transportation alternatives to cars; climate action; sustainable municipal finances.

Our mission is educating about the pillars, then advocating for good solutions. Most of the time, walkable urbanism is integral to those solutions.

Q: Which topic, project, or debate (if any) has given you the most heartburn over the years?

A: For a topic, induced traffic has been the most frustrating. It has long been clear that adding new streets or additional travel lanes doesn’t alleviate traffic. Instead, they encourage more trips, with congestion often remaining the same. But too many transportation decisions still defer to the flawed intuition that more capacity can reduce congestion.

For a project, I’ll go with Scott Ranch. After years of debate, we have three alternatives: many homes that are climatically and financially unsustainable; fewer homes that are climatically and financially unsustainable along with a desirable park expansion; or a denial that could trigger an expensive lawsuit.

There’s not a good option on the table. For reasons that won’t fit in this space, I pick the second, but not with enthusiasm.

Q: What keeps you going?

A: For me, it’s helping to put Petaluma in a strong, stable condition. I want Petaluma to carry on successfully through this century and into the next.

Also, when I should no longer drive, I plan to live in a downtown apartment, dependent on shoe leather and transit. I want a town that will make that lifestyle full and rich, for myself and for others who would also enjoy it.

Q: For a group that likes to geek out on urban planning, is this moment, the launch of a two-year Petaluma General Plan Update, sort of like your Super Bowl?

A: Perhaps, but only if we think about the Super Bowl as NFL teams do, not as fans do.

To most fans, the Super Bowl is a grand, culminating event followed by a long pause. However, to NFL teams, the game is important but they’re already at work planning how to improve for the next season.

The General Plan is like that. Important, but not a finish line. By their nature, general plans include goals that often can’t all be accommodated. Within months of general plan adoption, projects will be proposed that will challenge City Hall and the community about how to best apply the new general plan.

To the geeks (did you really call us that?), there are no respites after the Super Bowl or the General Plan.

Q: Why should people care about the General Plan Update?

A: The next General Plan, the overarching set of community land-use goals, will expire in 2045. By then, we must have become carbon negative if we’re to mitigate climate change, we must have adopted a strategy for climate adaptation and we must have moved our city to a more secure financial footing. If we care about this community and about the generations to follow, how can we not care about the land-use goals under which these essential transitions must occur?

Q: What’s the most fun you’ve ever had as part of this group?

A: When the possibility of a Petaluma Boulevard South road diet came before the council in 2012, the council vote to pursue the grant failed. Even when the opportunity returned in 2016, passage wasn’t assured. So Urban Chat mobilized, handing out flyers door-to-door and lobbying property owners.

The night of the council action, we were primed and well-organized. We had pro-road diet buttons for all, knew what we were going to say, and had a long list of supporters to share. At one specific moment, it was clear from a change in body language on the dais that we’d won. We’ve had other successes in the council chambers, but none with such a clear moment of victory.