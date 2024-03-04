One man is dead and four deputies injured after a vehicle chase and a deluge of gunfire early Monday in an agrarian corner of west Santa Rosa.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. His death followed an exchange of gunfire after he crashed his car along Stony Point Road near Butler Avenue, just west of Santa Rosa.

Though coroners continued to investigate the exact cause of the man’s death, Santa Rosa Police Department Sgt. Patricia Seffens said the final exchange of gunfire occurred after the crash.

His vehicle and at least one Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle smashed through a wooden fence in front of a gated residence. Both the suspect and the deputies fired shots in the final exchange, Seffens said late Monday afternoon, but the department is still investigating who shot first or how many rounds were fired.

Two nearby residents told The Press Democrat they heard dozens of shots fired over the course of the chase, describing the booms of what sounded like a high-caliber rifle answered by the pop of pistol fire.

One deputy was shot in the leg, two deputies injured their hands and the fourth deputy had “a significant head injury,” according to sheriff’s office. He remained in critical condition Monday evening.

Police officials said the chase began after a 911 call around 12:10 a.m. The caller reported a man was brandishing a rifle near Stony Point and Todd roads and said he was possibly driving a white sedan. A deputy found the vehicle driving on Todd Road.

The man stopped his car near Todd Road and Standish Avenue and shot at the deputies, who then returned fire, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deputy Rob Dillion said Monday morning.

The man then got back into the sedan and drove away, Dillion said, and it’s possible the man continued shooting as he fled.

“Our deputies were stopped when they fired their weapons,” Dillion said Monday morning. “It’s unclear if the suspect fired from a moving car but the majority of the gunfire from the suspect was when he was stopped.”

The Santa Rosa Police Department is handling the investigation per Sonoma County’s critical incident protocol, which requires an agency other than the one involved to conduct the criminal investigation.

The department issued a news release Monday evening saying they could not confirm if both the suspect and deputy fired shots during the first exchange.

Police detectives were continuing to determine how many exchanges of gunfire occurred and where each happened during the chase, Seffens said, with investigators working a sprawling crime scene that spanned nearly 2 miles.

Luke Kampmann, a longtime resident of that stretch of Stony Point Road, told The Press Democrat he woke up in the night to the sounds of gunfire. He said he heard a flurry of what sounded like at least 20-30 rifle shots and then answering fire from a weapon that sounded smaller caliber, like a pistol.

After a pause that may have lasted minutes, Kampmann said, he heard a second exchange similar to the first — a series of deeper sounding shots in succession, followed by what could have been return fire.

Kampmann, who lives next door to where the vehicles eventually crashed, said he emerged from his house after the gunfire and saw three cars — what appeared to be two patrol vehicles and the suspect’s vehicle — in front of the house next door.

Kampmann said he did not see the crash.

The crash occurred around 10 minutes after the 911 call first drew deputies to the area, according to Santa Rosa police.

Investigators towed two sheriff’s vehicles and the suspect vehicle from the crash site and took them into evidence, Seffens said, but the patrol vehicles’ exact involvement in the collision remained under investigation.

Vehicles taken into evidence would have been towed from the scene regardless of whether they were damaged, she added.

A deputy’s vehicle that was in pursuit collided with a freestanding pillar next to the man’s vehicle. One of the injured deputies was in the vehicle, Seffens said.

A third patrol car would be taken into evidence from Todd Road and Standish Avenue, she said. That area of Todd Road remained closed as of 5 p.m. Monday.

For Kampmann, the experience was wholly unexpected on the semi-rural road where has spent much of his life.

“Sometimes you hear a gun pop off around the Moorland area but not very often. I knew something big was going down with the amount of gunfire,” he said.