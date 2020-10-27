Quiet second night of fire season’s most dangerous red flag warning

The second night of a severe fire weather event this week was quiet for firefighters across the North Bay who had increased staff and patrols to ensure any new fires were tackled before growing into another major blaze.

After numerous brush fires broke out across the region in the early hours Monday, just one occurred Tuesday — a small blaze southwest of Sonoma along Stage Gulch Road, which was quickly extinguished around 1 a.m.

By Tuesday morning, a sense of relief had started to settle in throughout the region with winds expected to steadily weaken by midday and the red flag warning set to expire at 5 p.m.

“It’s been a long haul — never-ending fire season it feels like,” said Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins. “We still remain ready and strong to finish, just waiting until we get some rain.”

Cal Fire spokesman Tyree Zander said there was “nothing significant” overnight.

Like many local fire departments, the agency had upped its staffing overnight Monday and placed crews in fire-prone areas across the North Bay mountains. Those crews would remain in place until the red flag warning ended, and the agency would continue its active monitoring in the days ahead since the dry conditions are still a factor, he said.

“Our only sign of relief is rainfall,” Zander said.

Winds once again whipped through higher elevations in the North Bay where fire weather conditions were more dangerous. Most areas above 1,000 feet saw gusts over 40 mph, and Mount St. Helena recorded the strongest at 78 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Matt Mehle, a weather service meteorologist stationed in Monterey, said winds will taper off over the course of the morning. But without any rain in the forecast and a lack of moisture leaving ground vegetation parched, dry conditions will remain.

“We’re going to finally start to turn the corner,” Mehle said. “We’re going to stay dry but the bigger thing is the winds are going to start to go away, and that’s the major concern from a fire standpoint.”

As many 24,886 homes and businesses in Sonoma County remained without power Tuesday morning, including 3,379 in Santa Rosa, but a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. spokesperson said they expected to restore power by late Tuesday night.

Kenwood and Montgomery Elementary school districts were still affected by the blackout, and canceled distance learning Tuesday, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.