‘Quite an experience’: Petaluma man walks every street in town

• King’s Mill area, off Sonoma Mountain Parkway ‒ “For those who prefer to walk on more flat ground.”

• Sunnyslope Road neighborhood ‒ “Great places to walk, with easy-to-walk hills with beautiful homes and many open spaces,” said Furtado.

• Quarry Heights, above the roundabout on Petaluma Blvd. ‒ The large housing complex where the Dutra rock quarry was, now called Quarry Heights, can be a bit of a challenge, said Furtado. “But it provides magnificent views of most of Petaluma. The little park at the top is a great place to sit and take in the views.”

• Kentucky Street, north of Washington ‒ This residential street, taken along with two or three of the surrounding streets, features great examples of older but well-maintained homes and yards. Said Furtado, “The terrain is a bit hilly but manageable.”

• B Street, west of the Boulevard ‒ According to Davide Furtado, this street is “in a category of its own, featuring beautiful homes with manicured yards and easy-to-walk sidewalks.”

Petaluma resident Davide Furtado doesn’t do things half-way.

As an enthusiastic world traveler, he – along with his wife – are getting around to visiting every country on Earth. And he’s not far from crossing them all off his list.

On a much smaller scale, not too long ago, Furtado took up another ambitious project: to walk every street in the entire city of Petaluma. So, in his characteristically methodical way, he got a map and started doing it, crossing each street off the list, one after the next.

Last month, he finished walking them all.

“It took me a couple years,” he said recently, which included periods of time away from Petaluma while he continued his globe-trotting with his wife.

“I love travel. And you know, part of going through the city, it was like traveling,” he said.

Along the way, “I met some very interesting people,” many of whom were walking like he was – although generally they walked the same routes, while his were different every day.

“There are some nice people in Petaluma,” he said.

Furtado managed this feat by starting at the margins of town and working his way inwards – he had a rough idea of finishing at Lucchesi Park – and developed a simple method for crossing streets off the list.

“I had a map, (it) ended up being two maps,” he said, and along the way “I highlighted every street that I walked.” The next day, he’d drive to where he’d stopped the day before and continue on his way.

Furtado, who takes an anthropological approach to his travels, said he was “intrigued in the differences between west and east Petaluma,” and has some impressions about the two sides.

Because it follows a more grid-like pattern, the east side’s streets were easier to cover. However, they were also more bereft of people, with residents more often driving to their destinations there.

The west side, with its winding streets, was trickier to navigate, but he found himself engaging with more people out and about in their communities.

“I wasn’t just walking the streets to walk the streets,” he said, pointing to his love of meeting new people.

Furtado said that, all things considered, he was impressed with the upkeep of Petaluma – “I found very few houses that weren’t maintained” – although he felt that some areas needed work. Steamer Landing, for example, had “a lot of people there and a lot of trash.”

McDowell Boulevard, which lately has undergone improvements, was still pretty rough when he walked it. “But overall, I expected the roads to be worse, because everybody complains about the roads.”

“Not that they couldn’t be better,” he added. “But they were OK.”

Overall, “It was quite an experience. It was very interesting and very rewarding.”

Furtado came to Petaluma in 1980 from Portugal, where he was born and raised, and became a maintenance worker for Sonoma State University, eventually working his way up to a leadership position in that department. He worked for SSU for 35 years before retiring not long ago.

“When I left I was … in charge of heating and air conditioning, water treatment, stuff like that. All under the umbrella of the Engineering Department,” he said.

Now he has time to travel in earnest, returning regularly to Portugal, but also seeing many other parts of the world.

His next journey? “In April I’m going to go on a nine-month to a year (trip) and go around the United States.” Getting places will be mostly driving, “but my plan is to move from city to city and walk from there.”

The itinerary includes making it to “see the fall colors in the East Coast, Christmas in Florida, and back through the United States” to Petaluma again.

After that he plans to see more places in South America, Africa and Europe.

“And then I will have covered the world.”

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.