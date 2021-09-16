Raceway honors Steve Page with $100K donation

For 29 years, Steve Page stood at the helm of Sonoma Raceway and steered it into one of the premier sports facilities in Northern California. But his legacy extends far beyond the intersection of California State Routes 37 and 121.

Page retired Dec. 31, and a recent gift from Speedway Motorsports, Sonoma Raceway’s parent company, will further cement Page’s contributions to Sonoma County.

Speedway Motorsports has donated $100,000 to seven local charities in Page’s name. Organizations with missions ranging from the support of college assistance, mentorships, parks, senior assistance and more will benefit from this gift.

“I can’t think of a retirement gift that would mean more to me than this. I’m overwhelmed and grateful for the generosity of (Speedway Motorsports CEO) Marcus Smith and the entire team at Sonoma Raceway for supporting so many worthwhile organizations,” Page said. “Sonoma Raceway plays a pivotal role in this community every day of the year. We live in one of the most wonderful places on earth, and I’m proud to have spent 29 years with a company that is so invested its community.”

Jill Gregory, Page’s successor at Sonoma Raceway, has maintained a close relationship with Page for many years, allowing the two to work closely during the transition.

“Steve is a legend in Northern California, and I am honored to be part of continuing his legacy and help so many amazing organizations in his name,” Gregory said. “All of us who live in Sonoma County take great pride in our community, and Marcus and the raceway family are not only invested in elevating the already high profile of Sonoma Raceway, but making a difference in our local area.”

The charities receiving donations include the Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation for which Page serves as board chair, 10,000 Degrees Sonoma County, Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance, Teen Services Sonoma, Sonoma County Parks Foundation, La Luz Center and FISH (Friends in Sonoma Helping).

“What Sonoma Raceway and Steve Page have meant to Sonoma County is immeasurable,” said Kathy Witkowicki, founder and director emeritus of the Mentoring Alliance. “The Raceway’s contributions to our local community have changed lives, and we’re grateful that the willingness to give back will continue to be a priority for Sonoma Raceway and Speedway Motorsports.”