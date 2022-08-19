Black residents made up about 3,700 of the county’s voting-aged population in 1957, though only a handful of families — three in Santa Rosa, one in Petaluma and one in Healdsburg — were known to own homes in Sonoma County, the report said.

The report included specific instances of housing discrimination, including a time when a Black woman named Mary Cleveland inquired about finding a home in Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village and was told by a real estate company that while there were several homes available, they were located in a “very exclusive neighborhood where there were no minorities living and where there would not be.”

In another case, a county committee on housing, called Housing for Everyone, discovered a man was advertising lots in a tract on Petaluma Hill Road near Cotati as “restricted” in a San Francisco newspaper in 1959.

The report also highlighted instances of apparent discrimination in employment and education in Sonoma County, noting that there was a considerable number of Black children enrolled in schools where neighborhoods have “been hospitable” to their families, among them the Roseland, South Park and Bellevue neighborhoods.

“Through the reading of this report, the interrelationships between the various problems of discrimination begin to become obvious,” the report said.

Stephen Menendian, the assistant director of UC Berkeley’s Othering & Belonging Institute, said there’s a lot more that’s still not known about racial covenants.

Unlike redlining, a practice used by the federal government, as well as lenders, to restrict investment in neighborhoods based on demographics on a map, racial covenants remain buried in home deeds. And the process to root them out takes a considerable amount of time and money, said Menendian, who is also the institute’s director of research.

It’s only within the past few years that researchers have been able to use geocoding technology to boot up large-scale projects related to racial covenants, he added.

One such project came from the University of Minnesota.

Called “Mapping Prejudice,” it enlisted the help of more than 6,087 volunteers to comb through and transcribe more than 80,000 deeds, resulting in the creation of an interactive map of racial covenants in Minnesota. So far, 26,000 racial covenants have been located by the team over the course of 33,000 hours.

Using that data, researchers found that Minneapolis properties with racial covenants were worth, on average, 4% to 15% more compared to properties which were not covenanted.

Menendian would have liked the California bill to include funding for such mapping projects.

“For 98% of the country, that (research) hasn’t been done yet,” he said. “That’s my main critique of this bill.”

A relic of legalized racism

Menendian also believes the law will make such research more expensive and time consuming because of the amount of paperwork that will have to be rerecorded and redacted in order to remove the covenants. This amounts to more documents to sort through for researchers, he said.

“I think it centers on white guilt. It makes no sense because these covenants are already unenforceable,” he said of the law. “The discomfort of having (covenants) there doesn’t outweigh the ability of future scholars to compile this data.”

Cassidy Blackwell, who works in strategic communications at Airbnb, said she had mixed emotions after finding a restrictive covenant in the Forestville home she bought with her husband in 2020.

“For me, facing this document and facing this language was really traumatic as a Black woman,” Blackwell said. “As a first-time homeowner, it forced me into a moment of recognizing trauma.”

The couple found the covenant as they were going through the closing paperwork for a home on Green Valley Road, where they no longer live. Shocked by what she read, she said she began researching the practice to better understand its impact.

On one hand, she felt empowered that she, a Black woman, and her husband, (her fiance at the time) who is Jewish, were in a position to defy the restriction that once prevented families like hers from living on that land.

But there also was the reality that she’d just come face-to-face with a bitter relic from the time of legalized racism in America.

In Sonoma County, officials plan to rely on an outside company that specializes in character recognition software to search for covenant language in an estimated 24.2 million typewritten images that contain property deed information, said Deva Proto, Sonoma County’s clerk, recorder, assessor and registrar of voters.

Handwritten documents will likely need to undergo a manual review unless the county can identify software with the capability of scanning and searching for specific text in handwritten files, Proto said. A county plan for following the requirements of the new law estimates there are roughly 121,000 of those images from 1899 or earlier.

A request for proposals seeking a vendor for the project is pending, Proto said.

The County Recorders Association of California is required to submit status reports on the progress of each county’s covenant program to the state by Jan. 1 and again two years later. A $2 recording fee authorized by the bill will help pay for the extra work required by the state law.

“It will be an extensive amount of work, so that fee will help pay for vendor costs, for staff time, and for county counsel fees,” Proto said.

While the worthiness of the law is debated, its impact on the real estate industry is already visible.

At First American Title in Petaluma, the state mandate has resulted in notices to clients that explain their right to remove the discriminatory language from deeds, said Marcus Ginnaty, a spokesman for the company. The company was the one that Lindi, the Santa Rosa homeowner, said helped her in the final steps of the purchase of her home.

No such form existed before the lead up to AB 1466, Ginnaty said.

Lindi said she appreciated the notice, one that spurred questions about how such covenants have shaped her own neighborhood, and the property values of the homes within it, through the active exclusion of others.

“These kinds of things are just buried in our history,” Lindi said. “They’re embedded, and how much of this goes by without notice or question? It feels like a lot to root out.”

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.