Rain and hail expected one more day ahead of warm conditions in Sonoma County

Did you see hail in Sonoma County on Monday? We want to see your photos of the day’s weather. Email them to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.

The North Bay is on tap for one more day of light rain and possibly hail before clear weather conditions develop and temperatures start to rise for the weekend.

Tuesday’s conditions are expected to mirror Monday’s when as much as a tenth of an inch of rain, along with scattered hail, fell across Sonoma County.

Temperatures on Tuesday should reach highs in the upper 50s or lower 60s before they start to climb toward the 80s by Saturday.

“We see the (storm) system finally exiting Wednesday, which will be the start of a warming trend,” sad Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Monterey.

The agency warned of strong winds and hail on Monday afternoon in parts of Sonoma County.

Weather service officials announced the warning in a special weather statement for a swath of the county that included Glen Ellen, Penngrove, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. The statement advised people in those areas to “seek shelter in a sturdy structure.”

A special weather statement has been issued for Santa Rosa CA, Rohnert Park CA and Sebastopol CA until 12:30 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/PkhNI0sks5 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 9, 2022

Issued at 12:06 p.m., the statement from meteorologists who monitor the Bay Area region advised that the area could see wind gusts as high as 30 mph. The alert ended at 12:30 p.m.

Just before the statement was issued Monday afternoon there were reports of hail mixed with ongoing rain falling in parts of Santa Rosa.

Light rain fell across much of the Bay Area over the weekend in amid a winter weather advisory for the Sierra Nevada that predicted as much as 10 inches of snow in the mountains near Lake Tahoe.

“I wouldn’t call it a rare event by any stretch of the imagination,” Gass said.

People out and about Monday afternoon and into the evening were hit by west winds at about 8 to 10 mph with gusts anywhere from 21 to 30 mph, weather officials said.

Conditions cleared Monday night with low temperatures in the upper 30s.