Rain forecast for Sonoma County on Thursday ahead of sunny weather this weekend

Stormy weather is expected to arrive in Sonoma County on Thursday morning ahead of clear skies this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The incoming cold front is forecast to drop a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain across most of the North Bay and up to an inch in the coastal mountains.

Weather service meteorologist Roger Gass said light showers should start early Thursday morning and last into the afternoon, before mostly moving out of the region by Friday.

The storm could bring wind gusts of up to 35 mph hour in the North Bay valleys and even stronger gusts at higher elevations.

“All in all, this rainfall is going to be mostly beneficial,” with little chance of flooding or debris flows at areas charred by last year’s wildfires, Gass said.

For the weekend, forecasters expect sunny weather with daytime highs in the low to mid-60s, though overnight lows could dip into the 30s.

Thursday’s expected rain is needed because the region remains far behind average precipitation totals so far this season.

Since Oct. 1, the beginning of the rain year, Santa Rosa has received about 11.7 inches of rain as of Wednesday, about 39% of the average amount for this time of the year.

