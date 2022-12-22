A weakening storm system in the North Bay is expected to bring small amounts of rain early Friday, to be followed by a pleasant holiday weekend, and then more rain, according to the National Weather Service

Meteorologist Warren Blier said, “I wouldn’t be surprised if it was only a tenth of an inch” delivered by the low-pressure system coming through the North Bay. “Maybe a little rain for one hour and then in another hour some more rain.”

The rain was likely to start about 10 p.m. Thursday and be over by sunrise, he said, but cautioned people driving in the morning that “roads could be slick.”

It could bring up to a quarter of an inch to the coastal hills, according to the weather service. That combined with rain forecast for next week could significantly raise the current season rain total recorded in Santa Rosa of 5.4 inches since Oct. 1, or 56% of normal, Blier said.

As far as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, “the weekend looks quite nice,” he said, with Christmas Day’s high predicted to be the warmest of the weekend at 67 degrees.

A coastal flood advisory was issued early Thursday for low-lying areas along the San Francisco Bay shoreline and coastal North Bay until 2 p.m. Sunday due to king tides, which bring some of the lowest and highest tides of the year.

The common advent of king tides and flooding this time of year will mainly impact the shorelines of the San Francisco Bay, where tides of 7 feet or higher are expected.

“The tides will be high enough that the low-lying areas could see some spillover,” Blier said.

If visiting the coast, weather experts advise to never turn your back to the ocean and to not drive through flooded areas.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air alert through Sunday. During this time, the burning of wood, manufactured fire logs or other solid fuel is banned.

“Unfortunately, weather conditions are leading to significant smoke pollution buildup throughout the region that is expected to cause unhealthy air quality through the Christmas holiday,” Sharon Landers, the interim executive officer of the Air District, said in a statement. “It’s vital that we refrain from wood burning to reduce air pollution so all Bay Area residents can enjoy a healthier, happier holiday weekend,” she said.

Next week will bring a stronger rain system impacting the Pacific Northwest down to Southern California. The system will pass through the North Bay Monday night, with a break after Tuesday evening, then “a wet pattern continuing on” Wednesday night and Thursday with periodic rain, Blier said.

Weather models, though subject to change, predict Sonoma County could receive 1 to 2 inches of rain in the interior valleys and 3 to 4 inches in the coastal hills primarily from Monday morning to Wednesday afternoon.

Across the Bay Area, residents will see dry conditions with daytime temperatures in the mid-60s to lower 70s from Friday to Sunday.

The New Year’s weekend is still a question mark, Blier said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at 707-521-5209 or kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com. You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.