Rain may be in store for the Bay Area next week

A hurricane currently located southwest of Baja Mexico could wind up sending rain to the Bay Area late next week, the National Weather Service said Friday, citing a 15% to 20% chance for “measurable rain” on Oct. 9 and 10.

Some estimates are indicating “impressive rainfall” amounting to a half-inch to an inch as a spinoff from a weakening Hurricane Marie.

Any forecast a week ahead is subject to change, the service said, “but confidence is increasing for at least some wet weather late next week.”

Cal Fire has said more than an inch of rain is needed to end the fire season.

Weather blogger Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist, is also tracking the hurricane, tweeting that as it decays it “could bring rain, and possibly thunderstorms, to Northern California about eight days from now.”

Swain added it’s possible the storm instead could bring dry lightning that could ignite new starts.

A red flag warning remains in effect through 6 a.m. Saturday in the North Bay mountains and Glass fire burn area, meaning fire risk is heightened by hot, dry, windy conditions.