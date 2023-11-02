Widespread rain is coming to the North Bay this weekend.

The wet weather will creep into the highest edges of Sonoma County beginning Thursday night and stick around until late Tuesday.

The storm won’t be as significant for Sonoma County, however, according to Roger Gass, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Monterey.

Santa Rosa will see up to 1/2 an inch of rain, he said, while Cloverdale could see up to an inch.

Another dry day is in store today as we await the return of widespread rain to the Bay Area starting this weekend. Here's a look at the latest forecast for total rain from Sat-Tue. pic.twitter.com/Fb4CB88yM1 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 2, 2023

Daily high temperatures are set to cool as the rain moves in, from the low- to mid-50s along the coast to the upper 60s in the inland valleys.

While this year’s fire season has been quieter than normal thanks to heavy winter and spring rains, the threat still exists, said Tyree Xander, fire prevention specialist and public information officer for Cal Fire.

The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit recently lifted the suspension of burn permits in Sonoma, Lake, Colusa, Yolo and Solano counties. Napa County’s burn permit suspension will be lifted Monday, Xander said.

If temperatures increase or strong winds pick up, biofuels could dry out enough to cause hazardous fire conditions, he added.

“So, I can't say that we're out of any threat of fire. The only way to really have that happen is (if) we get enough rain to where we're almost flooding, or we get enough rain down on the ground that the fuel moistures are taking that in and holding it,” he said Thursday.

Robert Foxworthy, Cal Fire information officer, said the area is moving out of fire season, “but the threat of fire is always present given the right conditions.”

“Cooler days, higher relative humidities, longer nights, which mean those moisture levels are coming up,” all work together to help Cal Fire agencies lift burn restrictions on a region by region basis, he said.

Kathryn Styer Martínez is a reporting intern for the Press Democrat. She can be reached at kathryn.styermartinez@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5337.