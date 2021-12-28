Rain returning after snow dusts North Coast, Bay Area peaks

North Bay residents may still look forward to snow covering many of the Bay Area’s highest peaks Wednesday morning, but they should also expect a little more rain.

Morning conditions will be wetter compared to Tuesday morning, which followed an overnight dusting that was essentially a light version of the heavy snow delivery to the Sierra Nevada and other parts of Northern California.

Mount St. Helena in Napa County, Cobb and Cow mountains in Lake County, and Mount Diablo, Mount Hamilton and Mission Peak in the East and South Bay were all cloaked in a blanket of snow Tuesday.

The dusting came during a cold storm that dropped just a small fraction of an inch of rain overnight along much of the Highway 101 corridor in Sonoma County.

By 6 p.m. Tuesday, Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Petaluma had received about 0.02 inches of rain over the previous 24 hours, according to data collected by the weather service.

Healdsburg received 0.05 inches of rain, making it one of the wetter areas in Sonoma County.

Forecasters expect as much as half an inch of rain to fall on Sonoma County through Wednesday afternoon before conditions clear up in the evening.

“It’ll be wetter than it was (Tuesday),” National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Lorber said.

Weather conditions were blamed for power outages in Mendocino County.

About 1,600 Pacific Gas and Electric customers, mostly in the Covelo area, remained without electricity Tuesday evening, said Deanna Contreras, PG&E’s spokeswoman for Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties.

The outages stemmed from power lines downed by storm-toppled trees. “There’s a lot of damage that we’re seeing in the area,” Contreras said.

PG&E was bringing in generators to supply backup power to some affected Covelo customers. The utility did not have an estimate of when power would be fully restored.

No storm-related outages were reported in Sonoma and Lake counties, Contreras said.

Wet weather could return early next week.

The Gillion family of Petaluma takes advantage of snow fall on Cobb Mountain, Tuesday morning in Lake County. @NorthBayNews @NWSEureka pic.twitter.com/6s57LKZ9OV — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) December 28, 2021

In Mendocino County, snow fell for about an hour Monday night in Ukiah, at an elevation of roughly 600 feet, said meteorologist Jonathan Garner.

Fresh snow was also visible on peaks throughout the county at dawn, he said.

“This was not a major storm at all, especially compared to what we’ve seen during the past week,” Garner said. Mendocino County saw “very light rainfall, mainly drizzle, on the coast and snow over the interior.”

Wednesday’s snow level is expected to be no lower than 2,000 feet.

Snow showers on the Hopland Grade in Lake County, about 1900’ ft elevation, Tuesday morning. @NorthBayNews @NWSEureka pic.twitter.com/jCgn7aJ8fi — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) December 28, 2021

Meanwhile in the Sierra Nevada, heavy snowfall that closed Interstate 80 and Highway 50 on Monday largely died down overnight.

By Monday morning, the central Sierra had seen more than 3 feet of snow in 24 hours, the Sacramento Bee reported.

That brought the snowfall total for December to more than 16 feet — the most ever recorded for the month.

Highway 50 between Placerville and Meyers, which had been closed since Sunday because of the weather conditions, reopened Monday evening with chain controls in place. But traffic was being held from Kyburz to Meyers due to a jackknifed big rig, Caltrans said Tuesday morning.

Westbound Interstate 80 remained closed on Tuesday evening between Colfax and the Nevada state line, Caltrans said. Eastbound lanes were open and travelers were required to have chains on their tires.

Staff Writer Colin Atagi contributed to this report.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.