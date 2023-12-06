North Bay residents could see up to 1 more inch of rain this week before the clouds fade and temperatures drop to near- and below-freezing temperatures in the valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain began falling again Wednesday morning after an about two-day pause and will continue into the evening before halting temporarily and then resuming Thursday afternoon until that night.

Some isolated showers are possible overnight Wednesday, said Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

“We’re not gonna see as much in the way of rain after this front passes, until the next waves comes through Thursday,” Gass said.

The two-day rains are expected to drop about 1 inch in the coastal mountain ranges and around 1/2 of an inch in the Sonoma County valleys, such as Santa Rosa and Cloverdale. Napa County valleys further inland could see closer to 1/4 to 1/2 of an inch.

The majority of the rain is expected Wednesday, showers on Thursday will be lighter.

Light to moderate rain is on the way to the Bay Area! Ahead of this rain band, widespread drizzle is being reported. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/0eDJUjB2Os — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 6, 2023

In combination with weekend rains, areas with higher terrain nearer the coast could see up to 2 inches total of rainfall.

The weather service issued a high surf advisory Tuesday, it was extended through Thursday.

No hazards, outside of some potentially slick roads, are expected inland. On the coast, however, waves could reach up to 18 to 22 feet and period between waves are expected to be about 18 to 20 seconds. The chance for tall breaking waves, sneaker waves and rip currents will last until about 4 a.m. Thursday, when the high surf advisory expires.

“I would say that it us generally expected when these storm systems pass through, especially during the winter months,” Gass said about the breaking wave heights. “It’s not completely out of the ordinary.”

After the storm fades, temperatures are expected to drop, reaching down to the upper 20s and low 30s on Friday and Saturday nights in the inland valleys. The area around the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport could have lows of 31 Friday morning 33 early Saturday.

Areas nearer the coast will remain in the lower 40s overnight Friday and Saturday.

