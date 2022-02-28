Rain returns to Sonoma County forecast

Although the week has kicked off with warm and sunny conditions, the North Bay may be in for some rain as early as Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

While it won’t be much — a half-inch at most — the arrival of any moisture is welcome amid this year’s exceptionally dry winter.

"It’s been pretty dry, so obviously any rain is good for us,“ said Sean Miller, a weather service meteorologist.

Any rain we receive locally is likely to be a small remnant of an atmospheric river that entered the Pacific Northwest on Monday. It is expected to drop up to 7 inches of rain near Seattle and Portland through Wednesday morning.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, an atmospheric river is a trail of water vapor through the sky. When atmospheric rivers make landfall, the water vapor is released in the form of rain or snow.

The North Bay isn’t expected to get anywhere near the drenching that is anticipated in the Pacific Northwest, but this week’s rainfall is “still helpful, nonetheless,” said Sarah McCorkle, another weather service meteorologist.

National Weather Service data show Sonoma County has not received any notable rain in February. Just traces were recorded on Feb. 21, 22 and 26. The normal rainfall for February is 6.45 inches.

Measurable rainfall hasn’t been recorded in Sonoma County since Jan. 7, when 0.15 inches of precipitation were recorded at the Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport.

As of last week, portions of Sonoma County and most of Mendocino County are in “extreme drought” conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

A respite from the drought isn’t on the horizon, even though forecasters are expecting intermittent rain — what Miller called “showery” conditions — through Friday.

Look for pleasant weather with warm inland temps early this week. Shower chances arrive late Wednesday into Thursday with light rain amounts expected. #cawx pic.twitter.com/abgm0nxHLX — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 28, 2022

In the North Bay hills this week, some areas could see “upward of a quarter-inch, maybe even up to a half-inch” of rain, Miller said.

At lower elevations, including cities along the Highway 101 corridor, forecasters are expecting just 0.10 to 0.15 inches.

The rain is set to arrive first in the North Bay before it spreads out across the Bay Area on Wednesday, reaching as far south as the Central Coast late that night, according to the weather service.

Tuesday, the warmest day of the week, is expected to be mostly sunny with a high in the lower 70s. The low will drop down into the lower 40s.

Temperatures are expected to drop on Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s and lows from the low 30s to low 40s for the rest of the week, meteorologists said.

Forecasters are predicting “nothing outlandish in terms of heat or cold” this week, Miller said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.