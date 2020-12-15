Rain set to return Wednesday, high surf advisory expected in Sonoma County

Soggy weather is set to return to Sonoma County Wednesday night following a day of dangerous surf conditions at North Bay beaches.

Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the storm is expected to drop a half-inch of rain across most of the county overnight on Wednesday, though some areas at higher elevations near the coast could see more than an inch.

Like last weekend’s storm, the upcoming rainfall shouldn’t cause mudslides in areas burned by the Walbridge or Glass fires, Murdock said.

“It’s nothing to be terrified of with the burn areas, but still enough to wet some of the fire fuels,” he said.

The rain should keep low temperatures from dipping below the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday, before overnight lows drop into the 30s later in the week, Murdock said.

He said weather service models are forecasting dry conditions after Wednesday night for the remainder of the week.

During the day Wednesday, a high surf advisory is set to take effect from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Officials warned of expected sneaker waves, rip currents and waves of 15 to 20 feet at northwest-facing beaches.

Although a coastal flood advisory triggered by extremely high “king” tides expired Tuesday afternoon, the receding tides still could exacerbate the dangerous surf on Wednesday.

“This setup is not exactly great for beaches unfortunately,” Murdock said. “It’s going to be one of these weeks to not turn your back to your ocean.”

