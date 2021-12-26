Rain, snow hanging on in Sonoma County’s final week of 2021with dry start to new year

Rain showers with snow in the hills of Sonoma County will continue for several more days before the new year arrives amid a streak of dry but still chilly weather, forecasters predicted Saturday night.

Isolated showers with snow down to 2,000 feet were expected to continue into Sunday, with temperatures in the 40s both day and night, said Jeff Lorber, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Another cold front will bring showers from Sunday night into Monday, with brief periods of heavy precipitation similar to Saturday and more snow in the hills, he said.

Tuesday will be “downright cold,” the weather service said, with light showers and temperatures in the 40s throughout the Bay Area.

Overnight lows on Monday and Tuesday will dip into the 30s.

Wednesday brings lingering showers, shifting to partly sunny weather in Sonoma County with a daytime temperature remaining in the mid-40s,” Lorber said,.

New Year’s Day will be sunny with a high near 50, the weather service said.

