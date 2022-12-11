The storm that wreaked havoc on parts of Sonoma County this weekend will pass by Monday morning, making way for clear skies and the possibility of freezing temperatures this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered showers are expected to continue throughout the North Bay until about 7 a.m. Monday, according to Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office. There is also a 10% to 20% chance for thunderstorms throughout the region.

Frost is likely for inland areas tonight with a freeze in the North Bay valleys. Remember to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes from the cold! #cawx pic.twitter.com/IS2onIvTrR — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 12, 2022

The heavier rains and stronger winds, which uprooted trees and damaged homes in Monte Rio on Saturday, have passed.

As of Sunday, the valleys had between 1 to 1½ inches of rain, while the coastal mountain ranges received from 1½ to 3 inches, said Gass.

Santa Rosa received about 1.11 inches.

After Monday morning, a cold front will settle into the region, Gass said.

On Sunday, a freeze watch, happening from late Monday through Tuesday morning, was issued for the North Bay valleys, including Santa Rosa.

Temperatures in these areas will be in the mid-20s to lower 30s, said Rick Canepa, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

In its watch advisory, the weather service said freezing temperatures could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Damage to unprotected outdoor plumbing is also possible.

Wednesday morning could see similar freezing to subfreezing temperatures, Canepa said.

Gass said people should prepare for the colder weather by checking in with those who do not have access to heat. He also advised protecting pets from the cold.

The high temperatures for the upcoming week will hover around the mid- to lower 50s.

“We are going to have more sunshine so it will warm up in the afternoons,” Gass said.

There is a 15% to 30% chance of rain starting Friday, though the weather service has low confidence in the arrival of the storm, Gass said.

“(There is a) very, very low chance of some light rain moving into the area by the upcoming weekend,” he said, “but for the most part the majority of the week will be dry.”

