Rain showers will take a short pause in the North Bay on Monday, before resuming Tuesday night and continuing through the end of the week as marine swells heighten chances for hazards on the Sonoma County coast, according to the National Weather Service.

The brief pause in the rain will give way to a northwest swell that will roll up to North Bay beaches and increase the possibility for sneaker waves from noon Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday, said Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

Beachgoers should take note that the periods between waves could reach as much as 20 seconds, about five to 10 seconds above the regular average at this time of the year, meaning waters could suddenly rise along north-facing beaches.

There will be an increased risk of sneaker waves beginning Monday afternoon for northwest facing beaches. Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ZD5gqwKblE — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 3, 2023

“Beaches with a shorter run-up and a deeper incline can be particularly dangerous,” Murdock said.

Another swell is expected to come into the region later this week, he said, but meteorologists are still determining its timing and its strength.

Weekend showers dropped varied amounts of precipitation on the North Bay, with interior valleys such as Santa Rosa getting about a tenth of an inch to just under four-tenths of an inch in Rohnert Park, while some parts of northwest Sonoma County recorded nearly an inch of rain, according to the weather service’s weather and hazards data viewer.

Upcoming storms this week could drop an additional inch on portions of the coastal mountains. And interior parts of the region could get as much as another half inch, while up to three-quarters of an inch is expected to fall in the northern parts of Sonoma County, Murdock said.

Clouds and chances of rain will dissipate Monday afternoon, but another low pressure system will move in Tuesday and pick up rain chances later that night.

Swaths of rain are anticipated Wednesday morning through the afternoon, when 20 mph wind gusts could pick up in the hills, and chances for light rain will continue through Friday.

The National Weather Service is predicting between a quarter-inch and a half-inch of precipitation for Santa Rosa, Cloverdale and Napa during that period. Cloverdale has a 55% chance of getting more than an inch, and Santa Rosa has a 33% chance, according to the agency.

Following the rain, temperatures will drop down to frosty and almost freezing conditions, with Santa Rosa expected to hit a low of 33 degrees by Saturday morning, Murdock said. Temperatures, though, will start to go up again on Sunday.

