The weekend storms are going to be wetter than meteorologists predicted earlier this week, the National Weather Service said.

Bands of rain and scattered showers through Sunday will drop about 1 to 3 inches of rain, with the highest totals occurring in the northeast and northwest portions of Sonoma County.

Santa Rosa has an 8% chance of getting more than 2 inches of rain and Cloverdale has a 36% chance.

We hate to be the bearer of bad news but the late week weather looks downright...unpleasant. Cold, windy, and cloudy with periods of rain. Dreary conditions will linger into Saturday. Clearing a bit for early next week but temperatures will remain chilly #cawx pic.twitter.com/AyQqNspblg — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 28, 2024

Though rainfall totals will be slightly higher, major flooding is still not a concern, said Rachel Kennedy, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

“We're still anticipating just minor nuisance flooding,” Kennedy said. “Things like puddling in the roadway or low lying areas that typically flood like underpasses.”

During the heaviest rains, from early Friday to Saturday morning, southwest winds in higher elevations will blow at speeds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts could reach 50 mph.

A wind advisory was issued for portions of Sonoma and Napa counties during this time.

⚠A Wind Advisory 🌬 is in effect Friday noon through Saturday 10 AM. A passing storm will produce southerly winds 25-35 mph with gusts 50 mph. Winds will be stronger higher terrain and coastal areas of the Bay Area. #cawx pic.twitter.com/uELlSrEtkN — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 29, 2024

Given that the ground only had about a week to dry from the previous storm, these winds have the potential to knock over a few trees, Kennedy said.

But the weather service isn’t estimating a large number will fall.

After the rain, daily low temperatures are expected to return to the 30s. Sunday night into Monday is predicted to be particularly cold, with a potential for temperatures in the low-30s. Santa Rosa could reach 35 degrees.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.