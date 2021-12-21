Rainy Christmas on tap for Sonoma County

Sonoma County may have a wet Christmas, although the drenching shouldn’t be nearly as bad as what happened a week ago when an atmospheric river hit the North Bay.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 2 to 4 inches of rain between Tuesday and Dec. 27. Around 5 inches may develop along coastal mountain ranges.

“The good thing is that’s spread out over a lot of time. We’re not expecting a fire hose of heavy rain in a short amount of time,” said Brooke Bingamen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Rain should develop as early as late-Tuesday morning.

Light to moderate rain should fall in waves and cloudy skies may be prevalent the entire time, Bingamen said.

She added anticipated conditions are an improvement from just a few days ago when a few more inches of rain were predicted.

“If anything, the models keep trending to the point they’re backing off the intensity and precipitation totals,” Bingamen said.

Cloud cover will trap heat, so cold conditions like this past weekend — when low temperatures dipped into the upper-20s — should be nonexistent.

Outside of Sonoma County, snowfall is on the way at high elevations.

About 3 to 5 feet of snow is expected to fall on the Sierras through Dec. 27 and law enforcement officials are encouraging holiday travelers to be cautious on the roads.

