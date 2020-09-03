Raising chickens popular again in Petaluma

A century ago, it was the sprawling chicken ranches on the outskirts of town and the red brick egg hatcheries that dotted Petaluma Boulevard North that gave the city the nickname “Egg basket of the world.”

Today, it’s backyard chicken coops where Petalumans are carrying on the tradition of raising eggs.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues its spread, job losses continue to climb, and food insecurity is a growing concern, people are looking at their own backyards for possible food production.

Along with the WWII “Victory Gardens” that have made a resurgence, Petaluma residents are creating little farms in their backyards and introducing chickens into the mix.

Kendra Benson, General Manager of Rivertown Feed & Pet Country Store said chick sales have always been good. However, since the shelter in place orders went into effect they’ve actually had to create a reservation system with dedicated time slots to avoid lines that were forming well before they opened up each morning.

Something that sets Rivertown Feed apart are the breeds they have available that are often hard to find.

“I love to sell an extreme variety of chicks, not just the same old breeds everybody sees,” Benson said.

They always offer the more common breed like Buff Orpington, Rhode Island Reds, Barred Rocks, and Americanas.

“I love to bring in others like Langshans, Sicilian Buttercups, Jersey Giants, or the vast array of different colorations of Wyandottes,” Benson said.

She said chickens are an incredibly diverse species of animal that come in many amazing patterns and characteristics. They advise people to do their research before showing up to pick up their chicks and to have everything that they’ll need ready.

“In the past we would allow people into the room to look at the chicks, and we talked with them about what they needed or specific breed characteristics,” Benson said, but that is just one of the many things that had to change during the pandemic.

They’re doing temperature scans, wearing facemasks and requiring customers to wear facemasks. They’re sanitizing all touchable surfaces every hour and sanitizing things such as credit card machines constantly.

“If people are not comfortable wearing a face covering then we are happy to do curbside pick up or delivery,” Benson said.

For those who are considering raising chickens for the first time, Benson, who has raised thousands of birds, shared some of the most important things to know before beginning.

For their general well-being and hygiene, especially if you are not allowing them to free range your yard, you need to allot at least 6 square feet of space per bird, she said.

Chickens like to bunch up at night for protection, she said. They need at least one square foot of space per bird to prevent pecking at night, which is a common problem if they are too cramped.

A flat roosting bar is essential. A round dowel for a roost is the equivalent of you trying to sleep on a ladder step all night.

Adequate ventilation is essential. All organic and non-GMO options have definitely become more affordable; they still cost more than conventional feeds. The chicks, all the supplies and feed will run between $300 and $600 for the first year, she said.

Just like feeding wild birds, bringing poultry into your home may attract unwanted visitors such as rodents. Know how you will deal with such a situation before it actually happens.

Know where you will store your supplies such as feed and bedding before you get the chicks. They need to be in a cool dry place as well as out of reach of pests.

In order for chickens to be good layers they need to have a complete feed that is at least 16% protein after they are 5 months old. Baby chicks require a protein dense diet of 20% for at least the first five months.

Things like meal worms or soldier flies are the best treat option as they are mostly protein, but should be given in moderation.

Oyster shell is also a very important nutrient to provide to make sure that your hens have enough calcium to create solid shells for their eggs.

It is a good idea to consider the time it takes to raise chicks to 3 months old before they can even go outside in your coop. It’s also important to consider the weekly cleaning needs that they require to keep them healthy and pest free.

When the weather gets cold they will stop laying, which may lead to you having to purchase eggs at the grocery store.

The general egg laying expectancy of a standard hen is 3 to 4 years. It’s helpful to consider ahead of time what you will do once they’ve stopped laying. For many, hens that have stopped laying are simply pets, having earned their keep.

“Just like human females, hens only have so many eggs to give,” Benson said.