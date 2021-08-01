Rash of California wildfires sparked by lightning stresses resources

Two lightning-sparked fires burning in remote Northern California forests prompted evacuation warnings and strained firefighting resources already stretched thin by an unusually early and active burning season.

The Monument and McFarland fires were two of at least nine ignited in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest as thunderstorms rolled through Thursday to Saturday.

The Trinity County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation warnings for the communities of Big Bar and Del Loma on both sides of the Trinity River at about 10 p.m. Saturday as the Monument fire grew rapidly, threatening an estimated 22 homes. An evacuation warning for the Wildwood neighborhood issued Friday morning due to the McFarland fire remained in place, with about 16 homes at risk.

The fires were burning amid historically dry conditions and a series of heat waves linked to human-caused climate change. It was the area's third-warmest July on record, with the average high in Ukiah over 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures there remained about five degrees above normal Sunday.

"We're seeing growth that is really extreme on all of these fires," said Adrienne Freeman, public information officer for the national forest. "We talk a lot about the probability of ignition, and what that means is: If a source hits vegetation, how likely is it to start a fire?"

The probability, which is based on factors including fuel moisture and wind, has consistently been in the 90th percentile, she said.

"Lightning, cigarettes, hot engines — if there's a heat source," she said, "the likelihood that it's going to start a fire is extremely high."

The Monument fire was burning on the south side of the Trinity River through low-elevation brush and timber in extremely steep terrain. Infrared mapping put the fire at about 800 acres Saturday night, and it had grown to about 1,000 acres by Sunday morning, according to authorities, who reported 0% containment.

There are no roads that lead to the area, so officials mounted an aggressive initial attack with aircraft and smokejumpers — specially trained firefighters who are dropped in by parachute — Freeman said.

The fire was progressing to the east, pushed by the steep river canyon's strong daily wind pattern, with winds that blow upslope with the heating of the day and then downslope at night, Freeman said. Although it was burning in the scar of the 2008 Cedar fire, that took place too long ago to have any ameliorating effect on its behavior, Freeman said.

"Since 2008, we have had time to have regrowth," she said, "especially a brush component in that area."

Firefighters were also working to protect natural resources.

"The Trinity River is famous for its recreation," Freeman said, "so the economic impact is a major concern for us, as well as, obviously, life and property safety."

About 32 miles southeast, the McFarland fire was burning in a densely forested low-elevation area south of Wildwood. About 364 personnel were assigned to the fire, which was 2,100 acres and 5% contained as of Sunday morning.

That was also being fought aggressively by air and ground crews, Freeman said. It burned actively overnight into Sunday, particularly on the southern and western flanks. Crews were working to construct a dozer line around its west side after tying in a line on the east.

The McFarland fire was detected Thursday evening, and the Monument fire was discovered at about 6 p.m. Friday.

"I couldn't tell you exactly when they started, because when they start to send up smoke is dependent on what kind of fuel the lightning hit in," Freeman said. "If it hit a big mature tree, it might take a while to show smoke."

All the other fires detected in the forest after the lightning burst were contained at less than an acre except the Underwood fire, which was contained at 1¾ acres, and the Tamarack fire, which was 6½ acres and 65% contained as of Saturday morning, Freeman said. All were believed to have been sparked by lightning except the Underwood fire, the cause of which remained under investigation.

It's possible that more holdover fires are currently burning but haven't been found yet, Freeman said.

Firefighters were hoping to get a break in the weather, with conditions expected to be less windy and more stable starting Sunday, and temperatures expected to drop down closer to normal later in the week.

"It's still going to be pretty dry out there since it's pretty far out into the interior mountains, but the temperatures are going to be coming down a few degrees in the afternoon, and relative humidity values are going to be coming up," said Scott Carroll, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Eureka, Calif.