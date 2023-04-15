Rattlesnakes thrive in California sun. Here’s how to avoid a venomous encounter

We’ve all been lurking in the shadows this winter, waiting for the sun to grace California skies again.

But we humans aren’t the only ones ready to bask in warmer temperatures.

Rattlesnakes thrive in the spring and summer.

Snakes are most active from April to October, according to the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service, which only increases the likelihood you’ll run into one while out on a walk, hike or camping trip.

Here are some tips to help you stay prepared this summer during your outdoor adventures:

How to identify rattlesnakes

The western rattlesnake is the most common in California, and can be found from sea level to 7,000-foot elevation, according to the state’s department of fish and wildlife.

There are seven species that can be found across the state — and they’re most commonly recognized by the distinct “ch ch ch” sound their rattles make.

The snakes can, however, lose their rattles or simply decide not to use them. In that case, you can identify them by their gray or light brown exterior and triangular shaped head. They usually range from 2 to 4 feet in length and can easily camouflage to their surroundings.

The reptile will typically hangout under rocks, logs and woodpiles, according to the National Park Service — that’s until it’s ready to raise its body temperatures. Then, the snake will move into sight.

A rattlesnake can strike as far as two thirds of its body length, according to Sonoma County Regional Parks. It’s advised to remain at least 10 steps away from it, or as far as possible, if you encounter one on a trail.

How common are rattlesnake bites?

Unless provoked, rattlesnakes usually avoid humans, according to the USDA. If a snake does attack, they usually go for the hands, feet and ankles.

In the U.S., roughly a 1,000 people get bitten by rattlesnakes each year.

How to avoid rattlesnakes

Below are some tips to help avoid snakes while outdoors, according to the USDA:

1. Prepare for your hike

Wear over-the ankle boots, thick socks, and loose-fitting long pants. Don’t go barefoot or use sandals.

2. While on your trip

Stick to well used trails when exploring. Avoid walking through tall grass and weeds. Watch where you step. Avoid wandering in the dark. When going over fallen trees or large rocks, inspect the surrounding areas to make sure there are no snakes. Be cautious when climbing rocks or gathering firewood. Shake out sleeping bags before using them and inspect logs before sitting down.

3. Other tips

Avoid grabbing sticks and branches while swimming in lakes and rivers, snakes can swim and can sometimes pass for sticks. Avoid approaching any snake. Even a freshly killed snake can still inject venom.

What to do if a rattler bites you

Hearing the chilling “ch ch ch” sound while out in nature is the clearest indication that an unhappy rattlesnake is near.

Thankfully, not all rattlesnake bites are deadly. A recorded 25% of rattlesnake bites between April and October are “dry” bites, which means no venom was injected into the person, according to the USDA.

If you’re bitten, first call 911 for professional treatment.

While waiting, follow these tips, according to he state department of fish and wildlife and the University of California:

Do not apply a tourniquet or ice, do not cut the wound and do not suck the poison out. The USDA recommends using an over-the-counter snakebite kit if driving someone to the hospital.