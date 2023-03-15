News from La Tercera Elementary: Students shine at Sonoma County STEAM Symposium! Principal Dan Nobel shares, three amazing teams headed to the Sonoma County Office of Education Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics Symposium this past week to show their creative and critical thinking. The theme of the event was "Story of..." and the student projects from La Tercera Elementary students demonstrated thoughtful stories about friendship, family, the environment, to name a few. Nobel remarks, “Ms. Schulz's group had several group and individual projects which incorporated their design, thinking skills, robotics, coding and connected to a variety of themes like climate change, friendship, cultural history, and family.” La Tercera science teacher, Mrs. Galster, worked with kindergartners to create a hydraulic model which amazed the panelists. Mrs. Crawford worked with a team telling the story of the impacts of 'bycatch,' which is the extra animals caught in commercial fishing nets. “All our students did an amazing job communicating their learning around each project as Symposium panelists visited each station,” notes Nobel.

Read Across America returns to Grant Elementary School! Grant Elementary School was able to host the annual Read Across America celebration this year after a hiatus of three years, reports Grant School librarian Alice Crysdale. The event was attended by more than 300 people reading and enjoying carnival games, a scavenger hunt, guest readers and free pizza and cake. According to Crysdale, everyone really had fun connecting to the many stories discovered in the bind of the books in the campus library.

This month, the Wisegirls Workshops Girls In-Service program, which brings together students from a variety of local schools, celebrated one year together. These are 10 girls on a mission to find purpose, leadership, wellness and creativity while living in service of their community. At this final Core Foundation meeting, the girls open their hearts, sharing great memories and important moments of connection over this past year, saying things like, “I wouldn’t want to clean a goat stall with anyone but you“ as they laughed out loud. And more serious disclosures like, “You girls are some of my best friends.“ As Sierra Dator, MSW, LCSW, gave the girls loving feedback, she noted how much each girl has grown. “I even ask a few girls directly if they feel they’ve grown in their confidence,” she said. “In their responses and reflections, they share how they’ve seen themselves grow in this important way.” Comments like, “I’m a whole new person. I’ve made friends I wouldn’t have otherwise. I now like who I am.,” showed their growth. The Girls In-Service program goes April through March. Dator is struck at how much these girls mean to one another. “Sure, I saw it all year long, but the verbal outpouring is absolute confirmation. They are making an difference in one another’s lives. It is truly remarkable! I am so proud of their willingness to connect.”

It is all about the lens you use to view the world. Petaluma Accelerated Charter School is conducting its Film Studies curriculum right now. According to the teacher, the film studies class is working on a study of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. Once the group finishes the film, students will pick an area to focus on for their projects: the heroes, tonal signifiers, four quadrants, a five-point breakdown, or supporting characters.

The numbers are in! Earlier this year, the Petaluma Educational Foundation put out a call for scholarship applications, and boy did the Class of 2023 answer. This year marks the highest number of applications PEF has ever received.The Foundation is so thrilled that there are so many young adults in our community who are eager to further their education and build careers, it is offering an extra scholarship this year. In honor of PEF’s 40th anniversary, the longtime nonprofit has launched a $40,000 Anniversary Scholarship fund with awards being distributed to students planning to attend 2-year, 4-year, or vocational colleges after graduation. This includes two scholarships presented by Alphabet Soup Stores. The Petaluma Educational Foundation’s Alphabet Soup Stores turned 29 on March 15. These local thrift shops operate in support of the mission of PEF, providing grants to local schools and scholarships to graduating seniors attending 4-year, 2-year and vocational programs after high school graduation.

(Maureen Highland is Executive Director of the Petaluma Educational Foundation)