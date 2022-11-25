Rebuilding Together Petaluma celebrates 25th anniversary with fundraiser

Rebuilding Together Petaluma has been improving the lives of low-income seniors, veterans and people with disabilities for a quarter of a century. Since 1997, the organization has functioned through the financial and volunteer contributions of thousands of people from the Petaluma community and beyond.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Rebuilding Together will celebrate this milestone with “25 Years Together, a grand party/fundraiser featuring food, local libations, live music and a slate of activities and opportunities to contribute.”

Tickets for this event are $80 for individuals, $150 for two, and group tickets are available at the following sponsorship levels: Home Saver $1,000 (four tickets), Neighborhood Champion $2,500 (six tickets), Hometown Hero $5,000 (eight tickets), and Hometown Superhero $10,000 (12 tickets). Tickets may be purchased at rtpetaluma.org. Parking at the event at 301 Payran St. is free.

According to Rebuilding Together Petaluma, the organization brings together thousands of volunteers “to provide critical home repairs and home modifications for vulnerable neighbors, making homes healthier, safer, and more accessible.”

“By repairing roofs, furnaces, water heaters, plumbing and electrical issues, and by installing grab bars, ramps, chair lifts, clearing and cleaning debris from homes and yards, and installing smoke and CO detectors, RTP has made it possible for seniors and people with disabilities to remain in their homes, to return back home sooner from the hospital or rehab, and ... to age-in-place.”

With the ongoing help of the community, the organization hopes to continue these services for many years to come.