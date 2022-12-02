With COVID-19 infections once again beginning to creep upward ahead of year-end holidays, one group of Sonoma County residents stands to fare better than others.

Yes, if you’ve recently been boosted your chances of avoiding severe illness this winter are greatly improved. But your chances are even better if you’re among the thousands of local residents who recently contracted COVID-19 and were recently inoculated with the new bivalent booster.

It’s called hybrid immunity, the combined protection from vaccination and natural immunity from a recent infection.

To be clear, no one is recommending that people go out and contract the latest subvariant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 illness.

However, if you did have the misfortune of getting COVID-19, you could add another layer of protection by getting boosted, said Dr. Gary Green, an infectious disease specialist at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital. Green said recent studies of hybrid immunity have focused on the new bivalent vaccines and infection with the latest COVID-19 strains.

“I'll tell you, I think that hybrid immunity is probably the silver lining of this winter season,” Green said.

“If you have had COVID, but you're due for your booster, you still want to get (inoculated),” he said. “If you had your booster and then you get a mild COVID illness, you're actually better protected from that mild COVID.”

Green and local public health officials agree that the exact level of immunity gained by previous infection is uncertain — in general, the science of immunity is complicated and far from black and white.

Green said that understanding the body's immunologic response to natural things in the environment, as well as to viruses, bacteria and fungi is complicated. He pointed out that natural immunity from the measles is better than protection through vaccination; the opposite is true for COVID-19.

“Your immune response to (COVID-19) vaccination is better than natural infection and we didn't expect that, we just had to learn that,” he said, adding that vaccine scientists hit the mark when they targeted the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2.”

“That was absolutely the right thing to do with the vaccine, better than we even imagined,” Green said. “And it's because we carefully selected the right target for this vaccine that that's better than natural immunity.”

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said it’s unclear how long immunity lasts and how that immunity manifests in very different populations, particularly vulnerable groups that don’t mount as much immunity either through natural infection or through vaccination.

Mase said it’s clear that getting vaccinated prevents severe disease and might even prevent mild disease. What’s more, she said it offers protection for vulnerable populations, including the elderly, people with compromised immune systems and those with underlying health conditions.

She cautioned against relying solely on natural immunity from previous infection because the virus is constantly evolving and it’s unclear to what degree antibodies gained from previous infection will protect against future variants. The best public health strategy is to continue encouraging people to get vaccinated if they haven’t already done so and for those who have been vaccinated to get boosted with the new bivalent vaccine.

Green pointed to an Oct. 14 article in the Journal of the American Medical Association’s Network Open, where Canadian researchers found that people previously infected with non-omicron SARS-CoV-2 experienced a 44% reduction in risk of omicron infection and an 81% reduction in the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization.

The research, which tracked nearly 700,000 Quebec, Canada, residents 12 and older, found that adding one two and three doses of the original mRNA vaccine significantly increased protection to 86%, 94% and 97%, respectively.

Green said the new bivalent booster, which specifically targets omicron subvariants as well as the original virus, will “be better than even a third dose of an older vaccine.”

Green said the impact of so much immunity can be seen in the low levels of severe COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. There are far more people currently hospitalized for influenza (66) than for COVID-19 (46). Mase said roughly half of the 46 hospital patients who are COVID-positive are actually being treated for something other than coronavirus illness.

Dr. John Swartzberg, an infectious disease expert at UC Berkeley, said one other possible reason for why there is less pandemic-related severe illness and death is that omicron and its subvariants appear to be less virulent than its predecessor, the delta strain. He also pointed out that today there are much better treatments for those people who do get COVID-19 than were available at the start of the pandemic.

But he called hybrid immunity “a very robust form of immunity” that is likely better than vaccine induced protection alone. But he said both hybrid immunity and vaccination induced immunity will wane over time.

“I do think that hybrid immunity is one factor that helps explain why we are seeing less severe disease,” Swartzberg said in an email.

Green said he expects flu, rhinovirus, RSV and COVID-19 will conspire to make a rough winter. But he said he’s hopeful hybrid immunity will finally mute, if not end, the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don't think we're gonna get rid of COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2, but I think with this hybrid immunity the springtime and next season’s winter are going to feel much more normal,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.