The sunny and warm escape from winter blues will come to an abrupt halt Tuesday as the next atmospheric river moves into the North Bay, bringing with it a threat of torrential rain and gusty winds.

Up to 6 inches of rain and 50 mph wind gusts are expected from Tuesday night through Wednesday in yet another atmospheric river, according to the National Weather Service.

About 3 to 4 inches of rain are expected in Santa Rosa and Napa, forecasters said Monday, while Sonoma County’s hills could see up to 6 inches, said Rick Canepa, a meteorologist in the weather service’s Monterey office.

“With recent rains, even though we have had a little bit of drying, the ground is still fairly saturated,” he said. “Any precipitation is going to have a hard time percolating down into the ground.”

Residents will likely see some rain pooling on roads, along with backed-up creeks and streams. That’s in stark contrast to sunny skies and warm temperatures Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures on Sunday reached 72 degrees in Santa Rosa and 71 degrees in Napa, Canepa said. Both were enough to tie the respective records for the day’s daily high, recorded in 1984 in Santa Rosa and 1976 in Napa.

High temperatures Monday weren’t far off, ranging from the upper-60s to low-70s, still about 10 degrees above-normal.

But the unseasonably high temperatures will drop into the 50s Wednesday.

Sprinkles will arrive just after midnight Wednesday in northwest Sonoma County and intensify about 3 to 4 a.m. before moving southeast.

Moderate to heavy rain of up to 1/2 of an inch an hour is anticipated Wednesday, when the bulk of the rain will fall, Canepa said. Winds will increase to 25 to 35 mph.

A wind advisory for the coastal and northwestern portions of Sonoma County will be in effect from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday.

A wind advisory is in effect for coastal portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast including the mountains of San Benito County from 7AM Wednesday to 4AM Thursday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RwuvGACQxk — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 29, 2024

After midnight Thursday, the rain will slow but off-and-on showers will continue through Friday night.

A flood watch covering the entire North Bay will be in effect from 4 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Friday.

A flood watch is in effect for the Bay Area and Central Coast from 4AM Wednesday to 4AM Friday. Stay up to date with the latest forecast information. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/g8B14tjpOQ — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 29, 2024

By 2 a.m. Thursday, the Russian River in Hopland could reach more than 4 feet above flood level, potentially leading to flooding on highways 222 and 175 near Ukiah and on multiple secondary roads in low-lying surrounding areas, according to the California Nevada River Forecast Center.

By Thursday night, the river in Guerneville is predicted to approach 30.6 feet, which is about 1 foot below the flood stage.

While the storm has some increasing potential to produce hazards, it will also help Sonoma County remain above normal for total rainfall since the Oct. 1 start of the rain year. As of Monday, the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport recorded about 7.14 inches since Jan. 1, and 18.7 inches since Oct. 1, which is about a half-inch above normal.

As the system weakens and moves out of the area, another round of rain could begin Saturday and continue through Monday. Meteorologists are still analyzing weather models to see when and how the rain will fall, though, Canepa said.

“There’s a lot of activity coming up,” Canepa said. “A very active pattern.”

