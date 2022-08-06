Records reveal additional sexual harassment, misconduct cases at Sonoma State involving campus employees

Sakaki announced June 7 she would resign at the end of July. On June 27, Ming-Tung “Mike” Lee, a longtime Sacramento State administrator, was named the incoming interim SSU president.

Voting by faculty began May 6 and ended May 9 with approval of the no-confidence resolution.

On April 28, the Academic Senate advanced to the full faculty a no-confidence vote on Sakaki’s leadership, and student groups have marched in protest of Sakaki, calling for her resignation. Some students have vowed to boycott graduation ceremonies if she does not.

While Sakaki has kept a low profile, the revelations have dominated campus news and added to the scrutiny surrounding CSU’s handling of sexual harassment complaints.

After The Press Democrat obtained a copy of the email, he sent a follow-up statement stating that he had a hearing impairment that led him to stand close to people and apologizing for making anyone feel uncomfortable.

Several days after the initial Press Democrat report, McCallum sent a late-night email he said was intended for close friends and family, stating that Vollendorf leveled the accusations against him and Sakaki to cover for her poor job performance.

Sakaki has denied retaliation and McCallum has denied wrongdoing. She has also declined repeated interview requests.

The university had stated the $600,000 was paid by insurance, but later backtracked, saying about $250,000 of the sum came from campus funds drawn from student tuition, fees and other sources.

Since then, at least two university employees have stated that McCallum made them feel uncomfortable with inappropriate language, standing too close, and brushing their hair from their face in what was perceived as an unwelcome intimate gesture.

Vollendorf, who was provost at SSU from 2017 to June 2020, filed the retaliation claim with the CSU system in July 2021. Her claim accused Sakaki of retaliating against her in response to reports Vollendorf made of sexual harassment complaints by SSU female employees against McCallum.

The Press Democrat on April 13 was the first to report California State University system paid former provost Lisa Vollendorf and her attorneys $600,000 in January to settle the retaliation claims.

Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki is embroiled in a scandal stemming from a $600,000 settlement paid to a former SSU provost who said she faced retaliation after relaying reports of alleged sexual harassment by the president’s estranged husband, lobbyist Patrick McCallum.

California State University this week released records summarizing dozens of additional cases involving substantiated complaints of sexual harassment and other misconduct by employees of the nation’s largest four-year public college system.

Sonoma State University accounted for three of 54 cases at a dozen campuses where faculty and other non-management staff were found to have violated sexual harassment and discrimination policies between 2017 and 2021.

Six other campuses reportedly had no such instances, and records from the five remaining schools in the 23-campus system are forthcoming. The summaries were released in response to a records request by education news nonprofit EdSource, which is partnering with The Press Democrat on records related to Sonoma State University.

Sonoma State University and other CSU campuses have been under scrutiny for alleged mishandling of sexual harassment and retaliation complaints and giving millions of dollars in payouts or alternative employment to executives resigning as a result.

EdSource made its May request for the records following months of controversy and scrutiny of the CSU system spurred by a USA TODAY investigation into former Chancellor Joseph Castro’s handling of sexual harassment, bullying and retaliation accusations against a senior Fresno State administrator while he was president of the university.

In April, then-SSU President Judy Sakaki became embroiled in her own scandal after The Press Democrat reported on a $600,000 CSU settlement with a former Sonoma State provost who reported employee complaints of alleged sexual harassment by Sakaki’s husband, education lobbyist Patrick McCallum. Sakaki, who had led the Rohnert Park campus since 2016, resigned last month under pressure from faculty, students and state lawmakers.

Sonoma State is now one of three campuses targeted in an independent state audit looking at CSU’s handling of sexual harassment reports.

The new records provide a window into how those investigations have played out when a university affirms allegations that fall under Title IX, the federal law that prohibits discrimination and harassment on the basis of sex in educational settings that receive federal funds.

In one SSU investigation that took 286 days, a heavy equipment operator and bus driver was found to have made “multiple inappropriate comments that constituted sexual harassment” in January 2019. He was counseled on appropriate behavior and workplace policies. He is still employed at SSU, and there have been no new complaints against him, according to the university.

In the second case, an athletic trainer “engaged in unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature, which was found to have created a hostile environment” between June 2019 and February 2020. His appointment was not renewed, and he moved on to work as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at an out-of-state university a little over a year later.

In the third instance, a student adviser in disability services was found “responsible for sexual misconduct (not sexual harassment)” and “engaged in sexual activity without complainant’s affirmative consent” on Sept. 19, 2020. According to records, the accused employee left the university before the investigation, which took 148 days, concluded in February 2021.

Despite substantiated claims, no information about the investigations was passed on to potential or new employers from the Title IX or Human Resources offices when staff in question left the university, according to SSU spokesperson Robert Eyler.

The university did not have a response as to why information was not provided in these particular cases by the time of publication.

The Press Democrat did not name the subjects of the investigations, given the limited detail available on the circumstances and facts of the complaints and given that the respondents were non-management employees. The individuals did not respond to multiple attempts to reach them.

The Press Democrat has requested more detailed public records connected to the three cases.

The complaints that spurred the investigations were made by staff or faculty, according to the summaries. Investigations varied in nature and outcome, but all three took months to conclude — close to five months in the shortest instance and more than nine months in the longest.

There are no mandated deadlines or time frames for Title IX investigations, and they generally vary widely in length, but CSU’s guidelines aim to provide a final report to the parties within 100 working days from the date of the notice of investigation.

Many factors affect how long an investigation takes, including evidence gathering and availability and responsiveness of the involved parties and witnesses, according to SSU Title IX officer Julie Vivas.