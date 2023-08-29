Conditions expected to be ripe for wildfires from Shasta County south through the North Bay’s interior mountains and Sacramento County have prompted weather officials to issue a red flag warning through Wednesday.

The warning will be in effect from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, and covers most of Napa and Lake counties and portions of eastern Sonoma County.

Low relative humidity and a strong north wind ― gusts anticipated to reach up to 40 mph ― are expected, along with temperatures in the high-80s and low-100s, meteorologists with the weather service said Tuesday.

Red Flag Warning has been issued for the interior North Bay mountains, in effect from 11 PM this evening to 8 PM Wednesday. Conditions for rapid fire spread will be most prominent along the higher terrain in eastern Napa county. Do not burn outdoors! pic.twitter.com/vNZil5Cb0D — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 29, 2023

The area of most concern is eastern Napa County bordering the Sacramento Valley, including the Vaca Mountains, according to the red flag warning.

Weather conditions are leading to higher risk in other counties, outside of the North Bay, as well.

In anticipation of the conditions, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will turn off power lines at 3 a.m. Wednesday for customers in portions of Napa, Lake, Colusa, Glenn, Shasta, Tehama, Yolo and Butte counties.

About eight customers in Napa County and 50 in Lake County will be affected, said a spokesperson with the utility.

The measures taken by PG&E ― called a Public Safety Power Shutoff ― could leave customers without power for days, though it is supposed to be restored within 24 hours after severe weather has passed.

However, these shutoffs could last two to five days after the weather event, according to a release that provided general information about power shutoffs from the Cloverdale Police Department.

PG&E’s meteorology team is tracking a weather system that will bring breezy and dry northerly winds to the region. Wind gusts are anticipated to reach up to 45 mph around Lake Shasta and spread south down the western Sacramento Valley and adjacent areas.

Locally strong winds expected Tue-Wed. Breezy to gusty NW winds expected during the day Tue. At night, winds near coast diminish but strong N winds develop across the Sac Valley and portions of Napa Co thru Wed AM, resulting in elevated fire wx conditions. #CAwx #OneLessSpark pic.twitter.com/lY50l9ke7z — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 29, 2023

Much of this region, including the Central Valley, is also under a fire watch Tuesday into Wednesday morning as northerly winds are expected to be up to 25 mph, with low humidity Tuesday night through at least Wednesday afternoon.

In order to prepare for a shutoff, residents should get a supply of emergency drinking water, cash, fill full fuel tanks, purchase more non-perishable food sources and charge medical equipment and cellular devices, according to Cloverdale police.

Cal Fire crews are not currently prepositioned in any particular areas, said agency spokesperson Jason Clay.

However, all of the members of strike teams sent to fight fires in northern California have returned, so the Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is back at peak staffing levels.

“We are ready to respond to any emergency that may arise,” Clay said Tuesday.

Firefighters are preparing for a potentially busy few days as these are “conditions that can lead to rapid fire spread and erratic fire behavior,” he added.

Residents should pay attention to the weather and be careful to not trigger a fire start by avoiding dragging chains on vehicles and not mowing during times of peak heat, low humidity and high winds.

