Red flag warning issued for parts of Sonoma, Napa counties as unhealthy air quality continues

A red flag warning signaling high risk for fire danger was issued Wednesday for the North Bay as poor air quality conditions continued.

The National Weather Service upgraded a fire weather watch to a red flag warning, in effect from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday for the North Bay interior mountains, including in Sonoma and Napa counties.

A Red Flag Warning will go into effect for the interior mountains of Napa and Sonoma Counties from 11 PM tonight to 5 PM on Thursday, due to elevated fire danger.

The area is expected to see northerly winds up to 20 mph with 30-35 mph gusts and a low relative humidity, according to the weather service.

The strongest winds will push through overnight and relative humidity is estimated to drop as low as 25%.

“Even though it is not going to get critically, critically dry, it'll still be dry,” National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah McCorkle said. “So we just wanted to be on the side of caution.”

“It just shows we’re a little bit more certain,” she added.

The high winds also contributed to poor air quality in the North Bay, bringing smoke from wildfires in Northern California and Oregon into the area beginning Tuesday.

The air quality index for portions of the region Wednesday morning are at unhealthy levels, ranging from the low 100s nearer the coast to the 150s more inland, according to PurpleNow.

In the areas between 101 to 150, members of sensitive groups, such as older people or those with asthma, could experience negative health effects. At 151, all residents can face negative impacts and sensitive individuals could face more serious problems.

As of 9:20 a.m., the average for Santa Rosa was 157, meaning many members of the public ares susceptible to health effects. By 11:40 a.m., it lowered to 137.

The higher air quality index numbers were primarily from smoke coming in from fires in Northern California and Oregon, including the 92,727-acre Smith River Complex Fire, and a stronger marine layer, meteorologist McCorkle said.

The marine layer was thinner earlier in the week and rebuilt overnight Tuesday.

“That created kind of like a lid at the lower levels of the atmosphere,” McCorkle said. “That’s helped to trap in smoke.”

The North Bay and surrounding regions remained under an air quality advisory issued Tuesday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, in addition to a Sonoma County health advisory.

The air quality management district also issued a Spare the Air alert ― banning the burning of wood, fire logs and other solid fuels ― through Thursday.

There have not been any closures or cancellations Wednesday made by the county due to air quality, said county spokesperson Matt Brown. Though, the Sonoma County Library’s Occidental and Northwest branches closed Wednesday and three other branches were closed earlier but reopened by mid-day.

In addition to affecting air quality, the smoke also lowered visibility across the Bay Area, McCorkle said.

“I’d recommend people stay updated with the forecast, as always, and limit outdoor activity, if able, with all of the smoke,” she said.

