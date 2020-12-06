Red flag warning issued for Sonoma County, North Bay

Dangerous fire conditions were forecast to return to the North Coast Sunday night with the arrival of strong, gusting offshore winds expected to worsen already dry conditions across Sonoma County and the North Bay.

Officials issued a red flag warning indicating high fire risk— rare for December in Northern California — to take effect 11 p.m. Sunday and last through 11 a.m. Monday. Sonoma County Fire District Chief Mark Heine said 10 extra fire engine crews would be posted throughout the county tonight and most of Monday to quickly respond to any fire.

“Fire season has not ended for us, and we will prepare for this red flag warning as if it was July, August or September,” Heine said.

Sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph were expected to hit late Sunday and peak around daybreak Monday with gusts hitting between 45 and 60 mph in the hills, officials said.

But the weather forecast for the North Coast did not meet levels that would trigger PG&E’s plans to deenergize its powerlines, a strategy meant to prevent fires. The utility Sunday canceled its previously announced plan to cut power for 66 customers in the county and dramatically scaled back blackouts in other areas of the state, according to PG&E spokesman J.D. Guidi.

Sonoma County has received little rain this season, leaving the area dry and ripe to burn.

The 1.44 inches of rainfall measured so far at the Charles M. Shulz-Sonoma County Airport is 19% of the normal 30-year average, National Weather Service meteorologist Duane Dykema said.

“It is pretty unusual to issue red flag warnings in December because typically we’re having enough rain to keep the fuels moist,” Dykema said. “Right now the fuels are at record dryness for this time of year.”

The agency issued unseasonable red flag warnings once in December in 2013, again in December 2017 and four times in January 2014, which Dykema called “peak of the drought years.”

Often called Diablo winds, these northeastern flows bring dry inland air into the region as opposed to the more common moist onshore drafts from the ocean.

The winds are expected to blow from upper ridges down to the valleys and all the way to sea level at the coast — conditions akin to those during the 2017 October firestorm and the Glass fire that broke out in September.

The windy weather conditions were expected to affect upper elevation hills and the valleys down to sea level, including the entirety of Santa Rosa, city fire officials said.

“We have historically low fuel moisture for this time of year, which is very concerning,” Heine said. “One can look to what’s going on in Southern California right now with a major fire burning.”

Fierce Santa Ana winds helped fuel a house fire that broke out in the Silverado Canyon earlier this week, spreading in dry vegetation. The Bond fire had reached nearly 7,500 acres as of Sunday, and was 50% contained.

A noticeable smoke plume from a prescribed, intentional fire caused concern Sunday in advance of the bad weather.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Marshall Turbeville said there was a brief flare-up in the forested interior of a fire intentionally set Nov. 29 on private property off West Dry Creek Road. Firefighters had been working with the owner for several weeks to burn away excess and fire-prone fuels.

The flare-up occurred well within the fire breaks around 12 acres burned Nov. 29, he said.

“We’ll keep an eye on it,” Turbeville said.

Elsewhere in the state, PG&E executives were preparing to cut power in advance of the incoming offshore winds. A utility spokesman said power would be turned off for 12,000 customers in Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Tulare and Tuolumne counties.

