Red flag warning now in effect for most of North Bay

A red flag warning went into effect early Wednesday morning for most of the North Bay, meaning gusty winds and hot, dry weather conditions are expected to increase fire danger in the region for much of this week.

The warning, which covers the North Bay mountains and valleys, will last through 11 a.m. Friday.

The raised fire risk has prompted Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to consider shutting off power to 54,000 customers across much of Northern California to prevent its equipment from sparking any new blazes. In Sonoma County, that could include as many as 1,781 customers beginning Wednesday afternoon through Friday night, PG&E officials said.

The company will likely make the decision on whether to initiate the power shut-off and to what extent by Wednesday morning or early Wednesday afternoon, Mark Quinlan, PG&E’s incident commander, said during a virtual press conference Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service forecasts dry Diablo winds from the northeast to arrive in the North Bay mountains early Wednesday, with the strongest gusts reaching up to 55 mph at some peaks by later in the night. Lower in the valleys, 15-30 mph winds are expected into Wednesday, including over the area where the Glass fire burned.

Forecasters currently expect the winds to subside starting Thursday morning but pick up again Thursday night, though with less intensity than the night prior.

The weather service also forecasts an “extremely dry air mass” to move into the area Wednesday, drastically lowering humidity levels across the North Bay.

“That means it’s probably going to stay dry for some time... dry conditions could last well into next week,” said Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist with the weather service.

A warming trend that began last weekend will likely push local high temperatures to the mid 90s by Wednesday afternoon and the upper 90s by Thursday and Friday, according to the weather service.

Ahead of the critical fire weather conditions, all local Cal Fire units have returned from battling blazes elsewhere in the state, according to Cal Fire officials.

Local Sonoma County fire departments, meanwhile, are increasing staffing and working together to form joint strike teams to respond to new starts, according to fire officials. At least a dozen additional engine crews will be ready to fight potential fires.

The extreme fire weather comes as firefighters as of Wednesday morning have reached 97% containment of the Glass fire, which ignited Sept. 27 on the eastern rim of the Napa Valley during a red flag warning and was driven by windblown embers to the eastern edge of Santa Rosa.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian