Red flag warning set to expire Tuesday evening with return of coastal winds

A warning about perilous wildfire weather in parts of the North Bay is set to expire Tuesday evening, when coastal winds are expected to blow back into the region, bringing cooler temperatures as early as Wednesday.

The red flag warning, signaling the potential for critical fire weather, was issued at 11 p.m. Friday for high elevation areas in northeast Sonoma County.

The warning period was extended over the weekend from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday, after forecasts showed strong offshore winds and high temperatures were set to linger.

Meteorologists’ calculations proved true on Monday, when Santa Rosa reported a daily high of 94 degrees, one degree short of the May 10 record high for the city set in 1934, National Weather Service meteorologist Duane Dykema said.

Wind speeds peaked at 64 mph in Mount St. Helena northwest of Calistoga and reached 40 mph near Bodega Bay before daybreak Monday, the weather service said.

Hot offshore winds that swept into the region, drying out land that’s seen little rainfall in the past two years, are expected to weaken late Tuesday and be replaced by cooler winds from the coast, Dykema said.

“We’ll start cooling off and the relative humidity will start coming up,” Dykema said. “It’s going to return to more seasonable (temperatures).”

Tuesday’s temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s in Santa Rosa and could drop up to 5 degrees Wednesday. The cooling will continue Thursday and Friday, when temperatures will range between the upper 70s and lower 80s, Dykema said.

Monday’s red flag conditions meant volunteer staff members at Timber Cove Fire Protection District were on high alert when a call came in about a fire on Seaview Road and Bay Way, Timber Cove Fire Chief Erich Lynn said.

A tree trimming crew coming home in a pickup truck just after 1 p.m. smelled smoke and realized the vehicle caught fire, Lynn said.

The fire chief made it to the area in less than 10 minutes after the workers reported the blaze. A Timber Cove fire engine arrived shortly after him to contain the flames to a 20-foot by 40-foot area, keeping them from spreading to nearby wooded land.

No one on the tree trimming crew was injured and the wood chipper they were towing was not burned. The crew’s truck, however, was destroyed by the flames, Lynn said. The cause of the fire was unknown.

