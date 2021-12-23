Remains of Petaluma man who went missing in 2012 found in Point Reyes National Seashore

Authorities have identified human remains found in the Point Reyes National Seashore as belonging to a Petaluma man who went missing in 2012, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, Gerritt Henry Vanderveer III, would have been 44 years old at the time he was reported missing. The cause of his death is still under investigation by the Point Reyes National Seashore National Park Service Rangers and Marin County Coroner’s Division.

The remains were discovered on Sept. 9 west of the Five Brooks Trailhead in the Olema Valley. A person “passing off-trail” found them in a remote part of the national seashore away from the hiking trail system.

On Monday, the California Department Bureau of Forensic Services identified the remains as Vanderveer’s through extensive DNA analysis.

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing additional information while the investigation into the death is ongoing.

