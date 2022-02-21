Rental relief ‘paused’ by Sonoma County

Sonoma County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program has provided nearly $25 million in direct assistance to more than 2,100 households since April, 2021. But the more than 4,000 pending and completed applications already in the queue are predicted to draw down the remainder of the nearly $40 million in rental assistance funds assigned to the county. Without the funds to continue, the county to “paused” new applications for this social service designed to keep people in their homes.

The county says the pause is necessary to try and ensure that all of those with completed applications in the queue will receive the funds they requested. If more funds are needed, the county may seek to claim a share of funds reallocated from other jurisdictions, if the state or federal government announce a reallocation of these grant dollars. Only if funds are reallocated to the County of Sonoma can the program resume.

“The pause will allow our community-based partners and staff to navigate through the remaining applications,” said James Gore, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. “For 10 months we have been able to provide millions in rental relief and seek to ensure the pending applications are funded as requested.”

A total of $39,886,379 million is expected to have been distributed by Sonoma County since the program’s inception on April 19, 2021. The program has assisted 2,154 households to date, and projects to assist an additional 4,000 applications as funding permits. The county says applications already submitted will still be reviewed and processed.

The program successfully assisted the most vulnerable populations in Sonoma County, as 54.83% of the awarded funds went to individuals making under 30% of the area’s median income and 26.46% went to those making under 50% of the median income. In order for an individual to have qualified for the program, they would need to make below 80% of the median income. (Sonoma County’s median annual income is $90,900 for a family of four).

At the start of the program from April 2021 to November 2021, the average amount of assistance paid was $10,304 per household. As funds dwindled, that number began to decline, hitting $9,157 from November 2021 through December 2021, and $7,009 from January 2022 through February 2022.

The program provided payment assistance for tenants who were behind on rent and utilities and was open to all county residents, regardless of immigration status, who are renters or landlords. Funds covered 100% of past due rent, and, in some cases, upcoming rent.

“This program has been essential in helping Sonoma County residents survive the pandemic,” said Sheryl Bratton, County Administrator. “We appreciate our community-based partners who helped get rental assistance out, and we all share the hope that we’ll secure additional funds to ensure that all persons in need receive the assistance they need.”

Applications submitted before the pause date will be reviewed and awarded as funding permits. As of Oct. 1, 2021 renters who have submitted a complete application are protected from being evicted for non-payment of rental debt incurred between Oct. 1, 2021, and March 30, 2022, until a decision has been made or the tenant has failed to complete their section.

For more information please visit SoCoEmergency.org/ERAP.