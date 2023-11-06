I stand firmly and unequivocally against antisemitism in all its forms and locations. This has always been a core value for me, and I will do everything I can to make that more clear going forward. Please stay in touch with your thoughts and input, and feel free to share this with others. Input is always welcome at Huffman.house.gov.

I’ve cast thousands of votes in my 11 years in Congress. Many have been controversial and some have been unpopular. But this is the first time I’ve come to regret a vote within hours of casting it – and the first time I felt compelled to apologize. I screwed up folks. I hope that by owning my error and issuing this apology I can somehow lessen the pain and confusion my vote has caused.

I should have focused on the fact that this vote, despite the measure’s imperfections, was taking place in a moment when the Jewish community is feeling an unprecedented amount of fear, trauma and abandonment. It was seen by many in the Jewish Community as a test of where members of Congress stand on growing scourge of college antisemitism. I know what a scary and traumatic time this is for many in the Jewish Community because I’ve spoken to countless friends and constituents about it, including specific conversations about college antisemitism. I want to show empathy, solidarity and support for the Jewish community especially at this time. That’s why I am so disappointed in myself for approaching the H.Res. 798 vote technically and without enough circumspection. I unintentionally conveyed indifference to a problem I actually care a lot about.

I want to apologize for my ill-considered vote on H. Res. 798 which has caused pain and confusion in the Jewish Community, including among many people I regard as dear friends and allies. Bottom line: I should have voted the other way. In the moment, without adequate reflection, I assumed that my longstanding opposition to BDS and other forms of antisemitism would speak for itself and that I could base my decision on the technical merits of the measure (which did include some factual errors and mischaracterizations). In doing that, I missed the forest through the trees.

Rep. Jared Huffman has cast thousands of votes during his 11 years in Congress. He had never publicly apologized for one until Monday.

“I screwed up folks. I hope that by owning my error and issuing this apology I can somehow lessen the pain and confusion my vote has caused,” Huffman, D-San Rafael, wrote in an open letter to his “friends in the Jewish Community.”

The referendum in question is House Resolution 798, which condemned the support of Hamas, Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations at institutions of higher education.

The resolution passed with overwhelming support Thursday. But there were 23 votes opposing it, generally from the most reliably liberal U.S. Representatives, such as Maxine Waters of Los Angeles County, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri.

Huffman’s votes frequently align with that bloc, and he also voted no on HR 798. But, the congressman said, he quickly came to regret the decision.

“In the moment, without adequate reflection, I assumed that my long-standing opposition to BDS and other forms of antisemitism would speak for itself and that I could base my decision on the technical merits of the measure (which did include some factual errors and mischaracterizations),” he wrote in his open letter. “In doing that, I missed the forest through the trees.”

BDS refers to “Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions,” a Palestinian-led movement promoting economic measures against the nation Israel over its longtime occupation of the West Bank and Gaza.

That movement, and the roiling, frequently bloody conflict that underlies it, has been at the forefront of the news since Oct. 7, when the Palestinian liberation group Hamas staged a series of surprise attacks in Israel, killing more than 1,000 Jewish civilians and, according to the Israel Defense Forces, taking 240 hostages.

Israel’s response has been massive and violent. The Israeli offensive has displaced more than 1.5 million Palestinians, according to health officials there, and has killed more than 10,000 — many of them children.

The events have sparked fierce debate, and a rash of antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents, all over the world.

In Santa Rosa on Sunday, more than 200 people gathered in Old Courthouse Square to urge local congressional leaders, including Huffman, to demand the Israeli government order a cease-fire in Gaza. It was the fourth consecutive Sunday of downtown demonstrations.

It was in this highly charged atmosphere that the House voted last week on whether to censure antisemitic statements on college campuses.

Huffman confirmed in a phone interview Monday with The Press Democrat that the urgent humanitarian concerns of the region led to a rushed vote, and that he felt the wording of the resolution was in some ways flawed.

His thought process on Thursday’s referendum was reflected in his initial public statement regarding the resolution.

“Unfortunately, the GOP’s H. Res. 798 ... suggests the problem is about liberal college campuses,” Huffman posted to his website Friday. “Moreover, the resolution inaccurately describes several incidents as having been ignored or condoned by colleges (e.g., Brandeis) when in fact these colleges did seriously confront the incidents. And it is silent on Islamophobia even as the Council on American Islamic Relations reports a spike in problematic incidents.”

Monday, he acknowledged he had nonetheless made a mistake.

“I should have focused on the fact that this vote, despite the measure’s imperfections, was taking place in a moment when the Jewish community is feeling an unprecedented amount of fear, trauma and abandonment,” he wrote in his statement. “It was seen by many in the Jewish Community as a test of where members of Congress stand on growing scourge of college antisemitism.”

The Press Democrat reached two Jewish faith leaders Monday, but both declined comment. One cited, in part, the threat of harassment or violence in the current moment.

Huffman emphasized that he wants to show empathy and solidarity for American Jews.

“That’s why I am so disappointed in myself for approaching the H.Res. 798 vote technically and without enough circumspection,” he wrote. “I unintentionally conveyed indifference to a problem I actually care a lot about.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.