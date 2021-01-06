Rep. Jared Huffman calls Trump-led chaos in Washington ’sedition’ and ’terrorism’

U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, woke up hopeful Wednesday morning. He had watched the apparent victory of two Democratic Senate candidates in Georgia the night before, and was ready to participate in the electoral certification of Joe Biden as the next president.

Hours later, he was quarantining in his House office as violent supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

“I’m kind of riding out my first coup d’etat,” Huffman said by phone midday Wednesday, from his office in the Longworth House Office Building. “I’ve never done this before.

“I never could have imagined anything like this,” Huffman said. “The fact I could be hunkered down in the U.S. Capitol while a violent coup is unfolding, instigated by an American president. Shots are now been fired. I’m texting colleague on the House floor now. It was pretty clear once this started snowballing that it was going to be dangerous.”

Huffman said his staff has been working from home and are in no danger. Rep. Mike Thompson, the other congressperson whose district includes parts of Sonoma County, had been in the Cannon building, another set of House offices. But that building was breached by protesters, too, seeking to overturn the results of the November election in which Biden soundly defeated Trump. Thompson had to take refuge in the Ways and Means Committee room in Longworth.

Huffman said he had been concerned about a potential turn of events such as this mayhem, having taken in Trump’s rhetoric over the past few weeks and the response it triggered among his supporters. Still, the congressman sounded stunned by what he was seeing.

Huffman, like a lot of Americans, is baffled by the lack of immediate, more forceful action by federal security forces Wednesday, a sharp contrast with their handling of Black Lives Matter protests last summer.

“I’m confused,” he said. “I feel like there is a total disconnect. You have a sense that if these had been Black protesters, they’d be met with a whole different use of force than this genteel response.”

Huffman’s concern for everyone’s safety in Washington was tinged with outrage at those he sees as the instigators and enablers of the violence, the latest display of disregard for American political norms.

“One piece of clarity for me, this has totally crossed the threshold into sedition,” Huffman said. “There’s no way you don’t hold Donald Trump and others criminally accountable for what they’re doing right now. This is sedition. This is terrorism.”

When it was suggested Trump would likely reply that he had no direct responsibility for the chaos, Huffman replied, “To which we’ve just all got to collectively call bullshit.”

Huffman declined to discuss the meaning of Tuesday night’s Senate runoff races in Georgia, and what it might mean for Democratic-sponsored legislation over the next two years. He said he felt obligated to remain focused on the precarious situation unfolding around him.

“I’m not allowed to go anywhere right now,” Huffman said. “I’m sitting here with emergency hoods in case toxic gas is fired, shades drawn, doors locked, trying to stay in touch with staff and family.”

A day that began with so much promise had unraveled to the point where a U.S. congressman was hoping he didn’t have to don a gas mask in his House office.

“I probably don’t even know how to use the damn thing,” Huffman said.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.