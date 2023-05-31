Thompson, Huffman both disappointed by debt deal, but only one plans to vote ‘no’

The two congressmen whose districts divide up Sonoma County both had problems with the momentous legislative amendment they were set to vote on Wednesday night, a bill that would suspend the federal debt ceiling for 18 months.

For Mike Thompson, that meant a begrudging yes vote – in his eyes, the only way to avert a potentially catastrophic default on America’s debts.

Jared Huffman’s conclusion was much different.

In a Wednesday afternoon press release, Huffman announced his plan to vote no, joining a cadre of far-right Republican defectors and a handful of progressive Democrats united, uneasily, in opposition to the bill.

It passed the full House late Wednesday on a 314-117 vote.

Huffman called it “a bad deal and a terrible precedent.”

“While Republicans’ egregious hostage-taking accomplished very little debt or deficit reduction, the temporary social service cuts they demanded fall unconscionably on vulnerable Americans who are struggling just to have food to eat,” he said in a written statement.

Huffman also pointed to a number of environmental-protection rollbacks included in the agreement reached by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the Bakersfield Republican.

Mostly, Huffman was concerned about the precedent established by one political party insisting on significant concessions in order to pay the nation’s bills by raising the federal debt ceiling — something that has been done 78 times since 1960.

“Once you normalize extreme hostage taking like this, there’s no going back,” said Huffman, whose coastal district runs from the Golden Gate to the Oregon border. “MAGA Republicans succeeded in holding America hostage under threat of default in order to extract unrelated demands, and they now have a template.”

Thompson shared those concerns, calling it “shameful that Republicans have taken us to the brink of economic collapse.”

And Thompson, whose districts contains all of Napa and Lake counties and parts of Sonoma, Solano and Yolo counties, had his own complaints about the package put together by teams representing Biden and McCarthy.

Specifically, he is unhappy with cuts to environmental protections, mental health programs — long one of the Thompson’s core concerns — and clawbacks in IRS funding. The debt limit agreement will immediately take $1.38 billion from the tax agency, and will eventually divert another $20 billion from money it was allotted through the Inflation Reduction Act.

These cuts will ultimately cost the nation money, Thompson said, and will further undermine a government institution that is already overburdened.

“It puts at risk the whole idea of fair taxation,” Thompson said. “They don’t have the staff, and staff expertise, to look at the folks who do the major cheating, the sophisticated cheaters. It means the American people are disadvantaged.”

In essence, Thompson believes the bill fails to see the whole picture of the federal government’s responsibilities.

“It is troubling to me that Republicans have held harmless defense spending, but put discretionary spending on the line,” Thompson said in a phone interview from Washington DC. “There’s gonna be people who will go hungry. But there will be not a penny taken from the defense side of the budget. I think that’s wrong.”

Nondefense discretionary spending includes things like health research, veterans’ care, scientific research, public lands management, transportation, education and domestic law enforcement.

But according to Thompson, the major achievements of the last Congress — landmark bills for infrastructure, climate, clean energy and prescription drug programs, and veterans spending — are preserved in the deal. And the threat of a government default, and the vast financial and social shock waves it would trigger, are too dire to risk, he said.

“I will vote for it,” Thompson said. “Because a default is not acceptable, and would devastate not only our economy, but a big part of the world economy.”

Thompson and Huffman both expected the legislation to pass Wednesday evening, allowing the U.S. Treasury to pay its bills before it runs out of money sometime around June 5.

It would do so without Huffman’s support.

The San Rafael Democrat ticked off several failings in his press statement, noting that the bill takes money from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, claws back about $30 billion of unspent COVID-19 aid that would otherwise be used for needs like rental assistance and small business loans, and ends Biden’s student loan payment pause.

But, not surprisingly for a former environmental attorney who has championed resource conservation and stronger state and federal regulation, rollbacks in federal safeguards played a central role in his no vote.

“Those who characterize the environmental rollbacks in this ‘deal’ as merely procedural reforms are being disingenuous,” Huffman said. “These are permanent, substantive reductions in environmental protection that Republicans and the fossil fuel industry have been seeking for many years.

“Taken together with the abominable approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline (from West Virginia to Virginia), this deal is a major step backward from the climate and environmental justice wins we delivered in the last Congress.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.