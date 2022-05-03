Report: Draft opinion suggests US Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade; local leaders react

WASHINGTON — A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico.

It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter.

The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft Politico posted, which if verified marks a shocking revelation of the high court’s secretive deliberation process, particularly before a case is formally decided.

A Supreme Court spokeswoman said the court had no comment.

Word of the high court’s potential decision was met with anger, fear and action Monday evening by a number of local leaders in the North Bay.

Sonoma County Democratic Party Chair Pat Sabo said that while the draft opinion isn’t surprising given the number of conservative judges who’ve been appointed to the Supreme Court in recent years, if it’s real “it’s extremely upsetting.”

"I hope this is an eye-opener to Americans to recognize how important their vote is,“ she said. ”Never take anything for granted.”

She added that a ban on abortions could have a long-term effect on women.

“Anger, I think, is an appropriate feeling for many of us at this point,” Sabo said. “It’s just a matter of the fact that women are dying at a higher rate in the countries that have banned it because they have to go to people who are not prepared to give safe abortions. ... And that’s exactly what it was in this country prior to Roe v. Wade.“

Politico published what was labeled as a “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court” in a case challenging Mississippi's ban on abortion after 15 weeks, a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The Supreme Court has yet to issue a ruling in the case, and opinions — and even justices’ votes — have been known to change during the drafting process. The court is expected to rule on the case before its term is up in late June or early July.

Reacting to the reports Monday evening, Katrina Phillips, chair of the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights, worried what this might mean moving forward, should the high court actually strike down Roe v. Wade.

“I’m not trying to be dramatic, this is all-out war and this is not just about abortion,” she said. “This is about medical rights for all citizens of the United States.

“When the government can control you medically, it can control your whole life,” Phillips said, adding “...if the people of Sonoma (County) can’t see that this is how the government is trying to control our bodies, our lives and our souls, and they won’t stand up and fight this, then I don’t know what to do.”

While abortion is still legal, tonight's report makes clear that our deepest fears are coming true. We have reached a crisis moment for abortion access. We don't have a moment to spare — we must act now: https://t.co/8aJHDnobP1 — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) May 3, 2022

The draft is signed by Justice Samuel Alito, a member of the court's 6-3 conservative majority, who was appointed by former President George W. Bush.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” the draft opinion states.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” it adds, referencing the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey that affirmed Roe’s finding of a constitutional right to abortion services but allowed states to place some constraints on the practice. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

The draft opinion in effect states there is no constitutional right to abortion services and would allow individual states to more heavily regulate or outright ban the procedure.

Kristine Burk, a Santa Rosa criminal defense attorney, who said she supported the California Abortion Rights Action League in the 1990s, suspects California will be among a number of states supporting abortion rights.

“For those who can travel to California, I would expect we would get people that would visit here to exercise that decision to terminate a pregnancy,” she said.

State governments across the country have been racing to pass new abortion laws ahead of this anticipated decision. California and other Democrat-led states are trying to increase access or strengthen protections around abortions, while Republican-led states are passing bans and restrictions.

In September, California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom convened the California Future of Abortion Council, “to advance the state’s leadership on reproductive freedom” in anticipation of the growing challenges to abortion rights in other states.