Report finds disparity in Sonoma County traffic stops involving Black, Hispanic residents

The California Attorney General Office’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board released a study showing racial makeup of people involved in traffic and pedestrian stops. The data covers the second half of 2021.

California law enforcement authorities stopped a disproportionate number of residents perceived as Black or Hispanic compared to white residents during the latter half of 2021, according to a new state report that analyzes links between race and encounters with police.

The data was collected as part of a study by the California Attorney General Office’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board that analyzed 3.1 million traffic and pedestrian stops from 58 agencies across the Golden State.

The board’s goal is to document and analyze police stops and searches, and determine whether disparities exist across racial groups. It concluded Black drivers and pedestrians are 2.2 times more likely to be stopped and searched than white drivers, and searches involved 6,622 more Black people in 2021 than white people.

“California is leading the nation in its effort to collect data on police-citizen interactions and to foster transparency and make progress towards fair, equitable, effective policing,” Steven Raphael, co-chair of the board and a UC Berkeley public policy professor, said in a statement issued with the report’s release in January.

Findings rely on data from major cities, such as San Francisco and Los Angeles, as well as mid-size and smaller communities.

Data from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and the Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa police departments were part of the study. There was also data from Sonoma and Windsor, which contract with the Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services.

Previous reports included records from California’s larger law enforcement agencies only, but now have been expanded to include smaller ones, including those on college campuses.

Sonoma County agencies were supposed to begin collecting stop data on Jan. 1, 2022, for the next report, which officials say may come out later this year. They instead submitted six months of data from 2021 for last month’s report.

Local population trends were based on 2020 census data that showed Sonoma County was home to about 488,000 people. About 2% of the region identified as Black or African American; 28.3% were Latino or Hispanic; 4.8% were Asian and 86% were white.

According to the report, Black people comprised about 2.29% of Santa Rosa’s population of around 178,000, but accounted for 7.18% of the 6,725 stops reported in the second half of 2021.

During that same period, Latinos made up 29.1% of Santa Rosa’s population and 36.62% of stops. White residents made up 54.29% of the population, but 51.63% of stops. Asians comprised 5.89% of the population and 1.8% of stops.

Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin praised the report as an important tool for gauging trends and best ways to serve residents, but added it’s not without flaws.

It implies police only stop people in their respective cities, but destination cities like Santa Rosa get visitors of various races and ethnic groups who may contribute to stop data without being reflected in the population data.

“We do our job the same, no matter what an individual’s race is,” Mahurin said.

He also referenced sideshows, non-sanctioned events where crowds gather to watch car stunts on residential streets. Police often stop significant numbers of Latino people in attendance, but they aren’t always from Santa Rosa.

“It doesn’t mean we’re disproportionately stopping people who live in our community at a higher rate,” Mahurin said.

Robert Dillion, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, declined to comment on the Sheriff’s Office’s data or the report’s findings. He said the report only includes six months of data and is incomplete.

A better picture, Dillion said, may become clear in the next report, which should include 12 months of data.

“We look forward to reviewing and analyzing the full 12 months of data to better understand what we’ve done right and if we need improvement in the future,” he said in an email.

Kevin Kilgore, deputy chief with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, said he hadn’t seen the report but cautioned it would take more time and more data to identify trends.

“I don’t think we’re really going to be able to get definitive data that really gives us a good overall picture for probably a few years, because you got to get all the agencies reporting the same amount of data at the same amount of time,” he said.

Rohnert Park’s data showed Black people made up about 1.73% of a population of about 44,000 in 2020, but 7.9% of stops in the second half of 2021. Hispanic people made up 22.59% of the population and 26.14% of stops. White residents made up 54.29% of the population, but 51.63% of stops. Asians made up 6.6% of the population and 4.43% of stops.