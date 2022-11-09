Democratic Congressmen Mike Thompson of St. Helena and Jared Huffman of San Rafael were reelected Tuesday night, overwhelming their little-known Republican challengers in districts dominated by Democratic voters.

Thompson, 71, who has never lost an election, secured his 12th term in Congress with 71% of the vote as of Tuesday evening. His newly redrawn 4th District adds much of Yolo County to his longtime base in Napa and Sonoma counties.

“I am humbled and honored to have earned the trust of our district to represent our community in Congress. Serving the people of the district where I was born, grew up and raised my family is the greatest honor of my life,” Thompson said Tuesday evening. “Know that I will work tirelessly in the upcoming Congress to ensure our district is the best place in the nation to raise a family, start a business, and retire with dignity.”

His challenger, political newcomer Matt Brock, of Vacaville, had 28% of the vote. He’s worked as an operations and maintenance supervisor with the Contra Costa Water District.

Thompson, a Vietnam War combat veteran, is chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, an advocate for universal background checks on gun buyers and a member of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, the chief tax-writing panel.

Huffman, 58, won his sixth term with 75% of the vote as of Tuesday evening in the 2nd Congressional District, which stretches from Marin County to the Oregon border.

His rival, Republican Douglas Brower, 62, a reverend and former Ferndale City Council member, had 25% of the vote Tuesday night.

Huffman, a former environmental attorney, is an environmental leader in Congress and serves on the House Natural Resources Committee.

Both Thompson and Huffman represent districts in which Democratic voters outnumber Republicans by about 3 to 1. They have won every general election since 2012 with more than 70% of the vote.