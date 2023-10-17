Rescuers save several bunnies left for dead in Petaluma backyard

Multiple rabbits living in squalid conditions were rescued from an abandoned breeding mill last month in Petaluma, and the rescuers are now seeking community support to help care for the animals, who they say require thousands of dollars’ worth of care.

According to Marcy Berman, founder and executive director of Mill Valley-based SaveABunny, a total of 31 rabbits had been abandoned on a property near Skillman Lane and Petaluma Boulevard after the landowner there “evicted somebody and she had left behind a bunch of bunnies.”

Because the landlord was not certain of the legalities regarding the rabbits’ ownership, it took another few weeks before volunteers could rescue them, Berman said, adding that they ultimately gained access to them on Sept. 15.

By then the bunnies were in a bad state, with moldy cages, rotten hay, contaminated water and “hundreds” of flies and black widow spiders, according to a GoFundMe page set up by SaveABunny to raise funds and share information on the rescued animals.

Some of the mothers were so malnourished they were unable to produce milk to feed their young, Berman said.

“They’re not fixed. They’re not vaccinated. They weren’t properly taken care of,” she said.

Two of the 31 rescued rabbits died. It was likely the delay between initial contact and the mid-September rescue led to at least another litter of rabbits, which compounded their suffering, Berman said.

But the landlord didn’t want to get authorities involved, she said.

Although the nonprofit does not intend to file a complaint against the breeder, “She did commit a crime by abandoning these animals,” Berman added.

The animals were being sold on Craigslist and Nextdoor for “questionable purposes,” according to the GoFundMe page.

SaveABunny is a volunteer-run organization specializing in treating neglected or abused rabbits, and works with 35 shelters around the San Francisco Bay Area. The organization currently has 160 rabbits up for adoption, according to its website.

“On average, it costs between $300 to $500 to rescue a rabbit,” Berman said. “They have to be ideally seen by a veterinarian, get vaccinated against (disease), spayed and neutered, and if they have any medical conditions, that has to be done.”

The organization hopes to raise $35,000 to cover medical expenses for all the rabbits. Two of them have dental problems likely caused by inbreeding, which will require surgery to correct, she said.

As of Tuesday, the online fundraiser had raised nearly $23,000. Berman estimates the rescue will cost about $50,000 in total.

Most of the rescued rabbits are currently being cared for at SaveABunny’s Mill Valley headquarters, with some of the most vulnerable placed in foster homes where they can be monitored closely, Berman said.

“It's going to take us at least a year to place everybody to be adopted and we may take longer than that,“ she said.

The nonprofit is also renting a space at Rohnert Park Animal Services, where rescuers intend to keep 10 to 12 of the bunnies temporarily. Berman credited the shelter for its support, including donating vaccinations for nine of the animals.

In instances of suspected animal abuse – such as no food, dirty or no water, or living in a filthy enclosure – people should immediately call their local animal control agency, according to Mickey Zeldes, supervisor at Rohnert Park Animal Services.

“Although your instincts may tell you to either remove the animal or to give the animal food and fresh water, resist that urge. The officers need to see the bad conditions in order to bring charges against the owner. If there is food and water when they arrive you’ve just blown their case,” Zeldes wrote in an email.

