Residential care homes for elderly in Sonoma County struggle with deadly coronavirus transmission

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

Before the coronavirus entered Primrose assisted living center in Santa Rosa, executive director John Wotring said he and his staff had done everything they were supposed to do: screen employees daily, take their temperatures and measure oxygen levels in their blood.

In early August, a single resident spiked a fever and tested positive for the highly contagious infectious disease. That triggered widespread testing of all workers and residents and a tortuous public health odyssey Wotring is still trying to figure out.

"We never once had a single staff member who failed“ one of the preventive measures, he said. ”If it came from a staff member, our symptoms screening didn’t catch it.“

Now, 17 Primrose staff members and 34 residents at Primrose have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data from the California Department of Social Services, which licenses residential care facilities.

Four residents have died as of late last week, though Wotring pointed out that all had been on hospice before the deadly virus swept through the site.

“I was shocked when it came to our building only because we had kept it out for six months,” he said. “We had no waver in our vigilance; we kept being vigilant and yet it arrived at our doorstep.”

Primrose is one of several residential care sites in Sonoma County that have been battling the virus for months. Its COVID-19 outbreak provides another example of how the contagion has been ravaging the elderly and most vulnerable residents of senior care homes in the area.

Unlike skilled nursing homes, residential care facilities for the elderly are not medical facilities and thus require a lower level of care for their residents. The last few weeks of the pandemic have seen a shift in virus transmission, from skilled nursing homes to residential care sites, according to local public health officials.

There are roughly 170 residential care facilities in Sonoma County with nearly 4,000 beds. Many of the sites, which include assisted living and board and care homes, are small with a handful of beds.

The latest data from the state social services department shows that the county’s residential care homes have had 95 overall confirmed coronavirus infections among residents and 83 among staff members. The state’s latest report, on Aug. 27, lists active virus cases among 61 residents and 56 staff.

Active cases are those that have been reported in the past 29 days and for which no death has been reported.

The state also identifies specific facilities that have seen COVID-19 outbreaks, but only if they have seven or more residents infected by the virus. Aside from Primrose, four other residential care sites have had outbreaks: Mirabel Lodge in Forestville, Oakmont Gardens in Santa Rosa’s Oakmont community, Sunrise of Petaluma and Brookdale Windsor in east Windsor.

Deaths of residents who have tested positive for coronavirus have been reported at Primrose, Sunrise and Mirabel Lodge. The state does not specify the exact number of confirmed virus cases and deaths until they reach 11 or more, respectively, at each place.

Wotring, who started Primrose with his father in 1996 as a more humane way of caring for seniors with Alzheimer’s and dementia, said he’s never encountered an illness as baffling as COVID-19, which affects different people in different ways.

Almost all of his staff members who contracted the virus were asymptomatic, he said. Only three of about 60 staff showed signs of the virus, and even those developed different symptoms, he said.

Wotring said the average age of Primrose residents is 82 and there are many in their 90s. “There are others who are on hospice and have tested positive and have no symptoms,” he said. “This is very, very different. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

At Oakmont Gardens, the first confirmed coronavirus infection was diagnosed in June and the last case emerged in early August, said Constance Sablan, a spokeswoman for the facility. The site has reported a total of 14 COVID-19 cases, including eight among residents and six among staff members, Sablan said.

There are currently no confirmed virus infections among residents or workers at Oakmont Gardens. A number of steps have been taken to stop the spread of the virus there, including vigorous testing, she said. On Aug. 24 and 25, the last round of testing, 88 of the 151 residents were tested for COVID-19, with all the tests coming back negative, she said.

The remainder of the residents were tested in earlier rounds of testing and also came back negative, Sablan said.

“All of our cases have been resolved,” she said. “Getting out there early and staying diligent about the safety protocols we have in place has helped us stay ahead of things.”