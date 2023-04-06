About six residents were displaced and a firefighter was injured Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out at a retirement home in Petaluma, officials said.

The Petaluma Fire Department was alerted about 3 p.m. to a fire alarm sounding at Valley Orchards Retirement Community, a multi-unit building at 2100 E. Washington St. near Garfield Drive, according to a news release Thursday from the agency. The call was upgraded to a structure fire after residents reported smelling smoke.

When fire crews arrived, residents throughout the building were already evacuating.

Firefighters entered the building and discovered smoke in an upstairs hallway. Crews then found flames inside a wall, which had made its way from the space between two second-floor units into the attic, caused a pipe to burst and activated the building’s sprinklers, Petaluma fire investigator Amy Segui said.

The sprinkler system extinguished the fire before it spread to additional units.

As crews located and put out extensions of the fire, some firefighters helped residents near affected units exit the building. Others, who lived further from affected areas, were allowed to reenter their apartments.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury after a waterlogged ceiling in one of the units fell on him. He was evaluated by medical personnel and was not hospitalized, though he was removed from the scene, Segui said.

Six units ― three on the second floor and two on the first ― were determined to be uninhabitable, and two on the first floor were yellow-tagged, meaning they could only be accessed for a limited time, due to minor water damage.

Maintenance was working to repair the two units Wednesday night, Segui said.

Those associated with the six red-tagged units were connected with the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, though it is believed to have been accidental.

Segui said the sprinkler system began suppressing the fire before many people were even alerted to the flames.

“They definitely saved lives in this case,” she said, referring to the sprinklers.

Wednesday’s fire is the second in three years to break out at the two-story building.

About 12 residents were evacuated Sept. 4, 2021, after a fire was discovered in the wall and ceiling outside of the units. No injuries were reported, but a firefighter had been treated for fatigue and weakness, and taken to a local emergency room. He was released shortly after.

Damage caused by that fire was estimated at $15,000.

The cause of the 2021 fire has not yet been released, though the two are unrelated, Segui said.

