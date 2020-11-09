Subscribe

Residents push for no camping on North Sonoma Mountain

KAYLEE TORNAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 9, 2020, 8:52AM
During the 2017 wildfires, Rebecca and Jim Casciani hauled buckets of water from Matanzas Creek and their hot tub to put out spot fires that threatened their home and neighbors’ houses along Sonoma Mountain Road.

Three years later, the couple remains on high alert. They keep fire hoses and a ladder to the roof in place, even in November, ready to run hoses across the house in case another fire breaks out.

“It was really scary,” Rebecca said. “We almost lost everything.”

That’s why she was alarmed to discover Sonoma County Regional Parks is considering adding barbecues, camping and overnight bunkhouses to North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park, which borders the couple’s property on the other side of Sonoma Mountain Road.

“I found out from my neighbor,” Rebecca said. “I just couldn’t believe it.”

The Cascianis’ concerns about fire risk from overnight activity in the park are shared among their neighbors, who in recent weeks have rallied to voice those concerns to Regional Parks staff gathering feedback on three drafts of the master plan. Residents hope to sway county officials to scrap the possibility of any type of campfires or overnight recreation, arguing that such amenities would put their homes at undue risk.

Steve Ehret, planning manager, and Karen Davis-Brown, project manager with Regional Parks, said in an interview that local demand for accessible camping sites is driving efforts to incorporate them into the park. In addition, they said, the steps along the way to final approval of the master plan, including a sign-off from local fire agencies and requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act, could ensure the needed safeguards to mitigate risk of fire.

“Where we’re at right now is very conceptual,” Davis-Brown said. “The CEQA studies will help shape (the project).”

Sonoma County Regional Parks published its three draft plans on Sept. 15, kicking off a 45-day window for public input before the agency formalizes a master plan proposal. The plan would then go through the study and review process before it is presented to the county Board of Supervisors. The public outcry about proposed bunkhouses, barbecues and camping, however, have already pushed officials to extend the input period to mid-November.

“We are taking in all the comments, listening to the details, all the concerns,” Ehret said. “We’ve heard from maybe 1,000 people, which is extraordinarily high for us.”

Most of the criticism is focused on overnight facilities, though related concerns about traffic are also common.

All of the draft plans include some camping — the number of sites varies between them. A group campsite and picnic area with barbecues are proposed for a spot near the existing parking lot in the Jacobs Ranch section of the park. The existing park ranger residence would be turned into a four-room bunkhouse, while additional campsites and another bunkhouse could be created at the summit.

Campfires would be allowed only during trips led by a park ranger, park officials have said. Other campers would be restricted to using camping or backpacking stoves.

Residents who live within a quarter-mile from the park boundary were informed about the draft master plans through a mailed postcard. Others in Bennett Valley learned through conversations with their neighbors. Davis-Brown posted fliers and copies of the draft master plan presentation at the trailhead in North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park and at least two other regional parks.

Several residents said the update on the development process took them by surprise.

“There’s a lot of people who are just hearing about this,” said Craig Spencer Harrison, a resident living on Sonoma Mountain Road. “Every couple years out here, something really gets everyone’s attention, and this is the thing right now.”

The residents’ confusion can likely be attributed at least in part to the fact that conversation about developing North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park was on the back burner in recent years. Other projects took precedence and Regional Parks focused on recovering from the same wildfires that disrupted the lives of residents.

Much of the feedback that helped shape the draft plans now under consideration for North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park was collected in the spring and summer of 2017 — just months before the deadly October firestorm that changed thousands of lives.

“Certainly the eight days I was evacuated changed a lot of my thinking,” said Tim Bosma, who fled with his horses from his home a couple of miles away from the park in 2017.

Ehret said he doesn’t dispute the difference those years have made.

“We agree things are different,” he said. “Things are changing, and we are working on adapting and evolving to find that place where we can fulfill our mission and do it as safely as possible.”

Ehret said the park’s proximity to Sonoma County’s urban areas makes it an attractive and accessible location for a broad range of people to visit. In addition to the public input gathered both online and in person, parks staff said they try to incorporate features in development plans that will make them inclusive for people who aren’t able to drive far, or who don’t know how to camp.

“When we’re planning our social connections for people recreating in parks, like overnight camping, we are looking at how we can overcome perceived or actual barriers for all of our community to enjoy the parks,” said Bethany Facendini, community engagement division manager for the county parks department. “Transportation, for example, or overcoming some of the logistics around fees … those barriers to participation.”

Park neighbors such as Harrison and Bosma said they’re not opposed to recreation in the park generally. It’s staying overnight and the possibility of campfires that makes them nervous.

“I do want people to be able to enjoy the park,” Bosma said. “It’s a great place to hike.”

But “to say that fire is paramount on people’s minds is not an exaggeration,” Harrison said.

Harrison, a retired attorney who has actively sought to compel the county to comply with state fire safety requirements, said the roads leading to the park do not meet state safety standards. The requirements are intended to ensure both evacuating residents and incoming fire engines can pass by each other on the road. Sonoma Mountain Road is narrow and windy, voted one of the worst roads in the county on multiple occasions in Press Democrat surveys.

Some of the state’s requirements around wildfire risk mitigation have become more stringent in the years since the access road and the first portion of the park was approved and created, which happened between 2012 and 2015.

The leadership of the Bennett Valley Community Association has also weighed in, drawing up a list of four conditions to present to Regional Parks and the county Board of Supervisors. They are seeking assurances that no type of fire will be allowed during any point in the year, and no barbecue pits, either. In addition, the board has requested that the park be relegated to day use only and that an environmental review be conducted.

While residents may not have harbored such strong concerns about wildfire potential in the past, their experiences evacuating or losing their homes have made them more cautious, said Robert Stephens, president of the community association.

“It puts the residents in an awkward position because no one wants to look like a NIMBY,” Stephens said, referencing the acronym for “Not in my backyard.”

But the potential for wildfire in and around the park would affect more than just neighbors. Communities including Petaluma, Rohnert Park and the Sonoma Valley, he said, could be impacted by wildfire in that area.

“Things are different now,” Stephens said. “The county has done a good job of raising our awareness of fire danger, defensibility and evacuation plans.”

Ehret said the intensity of the opposition to fires in North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park is far stronger than he has seen in any other park projects in recent years. But while the comment period is ongoing, he cannot confirm whether the public feedback will ultimately rule out the possibility of camping or campfires.

“It’s pretty common to oppose (certain activities in) parks in our county,” Ehret said. “Right now, everything is flexible.”

After the comment period closes, parks staff will compile the feedback and assemble a new single draft of the master plan. They plan to present that in early 2021.

That draft, which will be the basis for the environmental study and other requirements, should also be available for public review, offering another chance for residents and community members to weigh in.

“Obviously, the mountain is a public resource to be shared,” Stephens said. “But for those people that live here ... they have to live with the long-term consequences of those conditions.”

Public input is still being gathered until Nov. 18. Find out more about how to give feedback here.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.

