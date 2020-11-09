Residents push for no camping on North Sonoma Mountain

During the 2017 wildfires, Rebecca and Jim Casciani hauled buckets of water from Matanzas Creek and their hot tub to put out spot fires that threatened their home and neighbors’ houses along Sonoma Mountain Road.

Three years later, the couple remains on high alert. They keep fire hoses and a ladder to the roof in place, even in November, ready to run hoses across the house in case another fire breaks out.

“It was really scary,” Rebecca said. “We almost lost everything.”

That’s why she was alarmed to discover Sonoma County Regional Parks is considering adding barbecues, camping and overnight bunkhouses to North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park, which borders the couple’s property on the other side of Sonoma Mountain Road.

“I found out from my neighbor,” Rebecca said. “I just couldn’t believe it.”

The Cascianis’ concerns about fire risk from overnight activity in the park are shared among their neighbors, who in recent weeks have rallied to voice those concerns to Regional Parks staff gathering feedback on three drafts of the master plan. Residents hope to sway county officials to scrap the possibility of any type of campfires or overnight recreation, arguing that such amenities would put their homes at undue risk.

Steve Ehret, planning manager, and Karen Davis-Brown, project manager with Regional Parks, said in an interview that local demand for accessible camping sites is driving efforts to incorporate them into the park. In addition, they said, the steps along the way to final approval of the master plan, including a sign-off from local fire agencies and requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act, could ensure the needed safeguards to mitigate risk of fire.

“Where we’re at right now is very conceptual,” Davis-Brown said. “The CEQA studies will help shape (the project).”

Sonoma County Regional Parks published its three draft plans on Sept. 15, kicking off a 45-day window for public input before the agency formalizes a master plan proposal. The plan would then go through the study and review process before it is presented to the county Board of Supervisors. The public outcry about proposed bunkhouses, barbecues and camping, however, have already pushed officials to extend the input period to mid-November.

“We are taking in all the comments, listening to the details, all the concerns,” Ehret said. “We’ve heard from maybe 1,000 people, which is extraordinarily high for us.”

Most of the criticism is focused on overnight facilities, though related concerns about traffic are also common.

All of the draft plans include some camping — the number of sites varies between them. A group campsite and picnic area with barbecues are proposed for a spot near the existing parking lot in the Jacobs Ranch section of the park. The existing park ranger residence would be turned into a four-room bunkhouse, while additional campsites and another bunkhouse could be created at the summit.

Campfires would be allowed only during trips led by a park ranger, park officials have said. Other campers would be restricted to using camping or backpacking stoves.

Residents who live within a quarter-mile from the park boundary were informed about the draft master plans through a mailed postcard. Others in Bennett Valley learned through conversations with their neighbors. Davis-Brown posted fliers and copies of the draft master plan presentation at the trailhead in North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park and at least two other regional parks.

Several residents said the update on the development process took them by surprise.

“There’s a lot of people who are just hearing about this,” said Craig Spencer Harrison, a resident living on Sonoma Mountain Road. “Every couple years out here, something really gets everyone’s attention, and this is the thing right now.”

The residents’ confusion can likely be attributed at least in part to the fact that conversation about developing North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park was on the back burner in recent years. Other projects took precedence and Regional Parks focused on recovering from the same wildfires that disrupted the lives of residents.

Much of the feedback that helped shape the draft plans now under consideration for North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park was collected in the spring and summer of 2017 — just months before the deadly October firestorm that changed thousands of lives.

“Certainly the eight days I was evacuated changed a lot of my thinking,” said Tim Bosma, who fled with his horses from his home a couple of miles away from the park in 2017.

Ehret said he doesn’t dispute the difference those years have made.