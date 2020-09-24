Restaurant delivery driver killed by apparent red-light runner in Petaluma, police say

A San Rafael man was killed Wednesday night in Petaluma when a truck driver apparently ran a red light and smashed into his Toyota sedan, according to police.

Rene Alvarez-DeLeon, 38, died at the scene of the 6:30 p.m. crash. He was a delivery driver for Lily Kai restaurant on South McDowell Boulevard near Lakeville Highway, where the crash occurred.

Police Lt. Ed Crosby said the driver who ran the red light hasn’t been arrested.

Petaluma police and investigators with the District Attorney’s office are reviewing the circumstances to determine if charges should be filed, he said.

Alvarez-DeLeon’s car was traveling west on South McDowell and while in the intersection was struck by the truck, which police believe had run a red light on northbound Lakeville.

Both vehicles came to rest in a small grove of trees adjacent to the Petaluma Poultry parking lot on the northwest corner of the intersection.

The 34-year-old female driver of the truck, whom police didn’t identify, was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police were investigating whether the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Petaluma traffic Officer Chris Ricci or traffic Sgt. Nick McGowan at 707-778-4372.

